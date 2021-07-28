Dothan American finishes runner-up in Rookie Ozone World Series

A seven-run second inning helped Dothan to a 9-0 third-inning lead on LaSalle before having to hold off a late rally. In the final pool play against Pike County, Dothan scored three in both the first and second innings for a 6-1 lead.

Against Texarkana, Dothan scored single runs in both the first and second for a 2-1 lead before pulling away late and versus Hattiesburg in the semifinals, the All-Stars scored 10 in the first two innings, including seven in the second inning, to take command.

“Every game except for that last one, we got off to a good start,” Faulk said. “Some of the games weren’t as close as the final because we were trying to stretch out pitching and save it for the end of the tournament.”

Unfortunately for Dothan, Pike County flipped the switch in the finals, scoring seven runs in the top of the first to grab a quick advantage. Dothan fought back and pulled to within three at 8-5 following three runs in the bottom of the first and two in the fourth. However, the eventual champions pulled away with eight runs in the top of the fifth.

Faulk said the championship game was a case of Pike County earning a strong performance. Dothan didn’t commit an error and walked only four batters in the game.