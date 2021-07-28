Dothan American finishes runner-up in Rookie Ozone World Series

The Dothan American Rookie Ozone All-Stars capped its summer with a World Series runner-up trophy this past weekend.
The All-Stars won six of their seven games at the World Series in Texarkana, Ark., to earn the runner-up spot. They won the first six before falling to a hot-hitting Pike County (Miss.) team 16-5 in the championship game. In late June, they went 4-1 to win the Alabama state title.
“It is bittersweet because we didn’t win our last one, but all in all, it was a great run,” Dothan head coach Kyle Faulk said. “It was an exciting experience for everybody involved. As more time goes by, it will be sweeter.”
Dothan opened the tournament with an 8-5 win over Hattiesburg, Miss., and an 11-1 rout over Monroe, La., on Friday. It finished pool play on Saturday with a 10-7 win over LaSalle (La.) and a 6-1 victory over Pike County.
The 4-0 record in pool play gave Dothan the No. 1 seed from Pool B and a first-round bye in Sunday’s single elimination tournament. The local all-stars beat host Texarkana 8-1 and Hattiesburg 11-2 to advance to the championship.
In each of the wins, seizing an early lead was pivotal in grabbing momentum.
In the opener against Hattiesburg, Dothan built a 6-0 lead by the third with two runs in the first, one in the second and three in the third. It scored five runs in the first and three in the second to take a commanding 8-0 lead on Monroe in the second game.
A seven-run second inning helped Dothan to a 9-0 third-inning lead on LaSalle before having to hold off a late rally. In the final pool play against Pike County, Dothan scored three in both the first and second innings for a 6-1 lead.
Against Texarkana, Dothan scored single runs in both the first and second for a 2-1 lead before pulling away late and versus Hattiesburg in the semifinals, the All-Stars scored 10 in the first two innings, including seven in the second inning, to take command.
“Every game except for that last one, we got off to a good start,” Faulk said. “Some of the games weren’t as close as the final because we were trying to stretch out pitching and save it for the end of the tournament.”
Unfortunately for Dothan, Pike County flipped the switch in the finals, scoring seven runs in the top of the first to grab a quick advantage. Dothan fought back and pulled to within three at 8-5 following three runs in the bottom of the first and two in the fourth. However, the eventual champions pulled away with eight runs in the top of the fifth.
Faulk said the championship game was a case of Pike County earning a strong performance. Dothan didn’t commit an error and walked only four batters in the game.
“We didn’t play bad in that last game,” Faulk said. “The hits were just falling for them. They were hitting it where we weren’t.”
Faulk added Dothan may have experienced a little fatigue from playing three straight games, but didn’t feel it was a factor in the championship.
“Maybe a little bit, but they played three games too that day to, so I can’t say we were at a disadvantage,” Faulk said. “I don’t think that was the reason. It was just one of the games they were seeing (the ball) and hitting it well.”
Dothan had all phases of the game rolling throughout the tournament, outscoring opponents 59-33 overall. In the six wins, it scored 54 runs (nine runs a game) and allowed only 17 (only 2.8 a game).
As a team, Dothan had a .451 batting average with five players hitting over .500 and eight of the 12 players at .400 or better. The team also stole 36 bases (5.1 a game). Every player had multiple hits, multiple runs batted in and all but one had at least one stolen base during the tournament.
Harrison Milanowski, Rylan Wozniak, Daniel Guin, Whit Price and Grayson Creel were the main sparkplugs to the offense.
Milanowski played the lead-off role to near perfection, earning seven hits and seven walks in 20 plate appearances. He also had five steals and scored a team-high 13 runs. Wozniak was 10-for-16 hitting (.625 average) with a team-high seven stolen bases. Guin had a team-high .714 batting average (10-of-14) and 15 runs batted in plus five steals. Price was 5-for-10, but also reached base off three walks and a hit batter and scored six runs. Creel hit .571 (8-of-14), but also reached off three hit by pitches and three walks and had five steals.
Dothan also had strong pitching behind Creel, Price, Guin, Milanowski and Hagan Holloway. Overall, they combined for 37 strikeouts and walked just 18 over 31 innings. In the six wins, the pitchers allowed only 26 hits and had an earned run average of 2.96 over 27 innings.
Defense was also a strong suit as Dothan was assessed only one error over seven games. It also earned four double plays.
“It was like the state tournament in that different players stepped up at different times and everybody on the team contributed, so it was awesome,” Faulk said. “There were a bunch of good team wins. There is really nothing to hold our heads down about. We got just beat in just one game in the World Series, so you can’t argue too much about that.”
Members of the Dothan American team are Harrison Milanowski, Whit Price, Grayson Creel, Kasey White, Simon Nguyen, Daniel Guin, Jeremiah Dean, Rylan Wozniak, Andrew Simmons, Hagan Holloway, Nix Leger and Jamauri Hart. Assistant coaches are Keith Creel and Brandy White.