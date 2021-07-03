Dothan American 'stepped up' in winning Ozone state baseball title

“That last game was a fight the whole game,” Faulk said. “Dothan National played great. They pitched good and played good defense behind their pitchers too.”

Dothan American rode the pitching of Price and Creel most of the tournament, but Guin, Holloway and Jeremiah Dean also got key outs during the five games.

“I was a little worried about pitching (going in),” Faulk said. “Always when you go into a tournament like this, you are limited on rest rules and not being able to throw them as much as you normally would in a game, but our pitching stepped up. At different times, guys that haven’t pitched as much were able to step up and throw strikes. More of our go-to pitchers, they stepped up every time they had to and we were able to lean on them, but the others stepped up too.”

Offensively, Rylan Wozniak had a team-high six hits at the tournament and Guin and Holloway five each, but every player had a hit and nine of the 11 players drove in at least one run.

Dothan American had to persevere to win close games as all four victories were by three runs or less with three wins coming in the last at-bat.