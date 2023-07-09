Dothan American and Troy won early losers’ bracket games during a rain-plagued Sunday at the Dixie Youth Boys 12U Ozone State Tournament at Dothan’s G. Marvin Lewis Youth Sports Complex.

Play was halted for a third time early Sunday evening with Dothan National facing Opelika in a winners’ bracket game and Auburn Blue playing Montgomery American in the losers’ bracket. Both games were in the third inning with Dothan National up 4-2 and Auburn Blue leading 3-0. Officials were hopeful to restart by 8:45 p.m.

One other game, the Taylor/Rehobeth versus AUM winners’ bracket game, was still to be played after that.

The tournament has six games scheduled for Monday to reduce the field to three teams. A losers’ bracket game is scheduled for early Tuesday and the championship at 3 p.m.

The tournament winner advances to the World Series in Ruston, La., on Aug. 4.

Dothan American 9, Greenville 2: Dothan American scored eight runs in the second inning and rode the solid pitching of Chandler Nash, Kayleb Parker and Aiden Wallace to earn the win.

With the losers' bracket win, Dothan American stayed alive to face Southeastern of Montgomery on Monday. Greenville was eliminated.

The three pitchers combined to allow only two runs and three hits over six innings. Chandler, the winning pitcher, went 2 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and two runs, while striking out three. Parker worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit. Wallace pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts, allowing only one runner on a hit batter.

The eight-run inning started with Dawson Deloney and Malachi Toliver both earning a walk. Wallace reached to load the bases when his sacrifice bunt was misplayed for on error. After a strikeout, Judson Tyler singled home Deloney. Two batters later, Chandler delivered a two-run double and Slade Woodham followed with a two-run single to make it 6-0.

Following an error on a George Adkinson fly ball, Winston Bass earned a two-run double and Sloan Thomas a RBI single to make it 9-0.

An inning before, Adkinson scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt for the first run.

Greenville scored in the top of the third as Dawson Barbaree had a run-scoring double and scored on a Dylan Garlock ground out.

Dothan American had seven hits, led by Thomas with two hits.

Keller Huggins and Cooper De Le Ree had the other hits outside of Barbaree’s double for Greenville.

Troy 10, Auburn Orange 8: J.D. Vaughan belted a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Troy a 10-8 losers’ bracket victory over Auburn Orange.

In a game that featured four lead changes, Auburn Orange had taken an 8-7 with a three-run top of the sixth. Jesus Castellano belted a one-out solo homer to cut the margin to a run. Tyler Cosby was hit by a pitch and Lucas Linden singled to put runners at first and second. After an infield fly out, Jake Gross drew a walk to load the bases and Clymer Hendrickson followed with a two-run single to put Auburn in front.

Troy, though, rallied in the bottom half to claim the win. Ryan Copeland singled to open the inning and Waters Smelcer drew a walk. Vaughan then belted a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence to win the game.

It was one of four home runs for Troy and one of seven in the game. Bradunn Golden hit a two-run homer and Connor Sampley and Copeland both hit solo shots in addition to Vaughan’s homer for Troy. Charlie Garnett hit a solo homer and Jason Howell a two-run shot to go with Castellano’s homer for Auburn Orange.

Copeland and Connor Sanders led the Troy offense as both went 3-for-3. Copeland drove in two runs and Golden added two hits and drove in three runs.

Cope Russell was the winning pitcher in relief, working the final inning.

Howell, Hendrickson, and Linden all had two hits for Auburn Orange with Howell driving in three runs and Hendrickson two.

Troy advanced to play the Dothan National-Opelika loser on Monday. Auburn Orange was eliminated.