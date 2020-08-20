Dothan and Rehobeth volleyball players grateful to be back on court

Excited and grateful.

Those were the dominate feelings among Rehobeth and Dothan volleyball players and coaches Thursday afternoon moments before the teams faced each other at the Rehobeth gym.

The contest was among the firsts Thursday throughout the state of Alabama for the 2020 high school volleyball season.

Dothan won the match 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14.

The result, while important to the participants, wasn’t the top matter on the day. After months of uncertainty because of the coronavirus and the fear of a potential positive test shutting down a program, just playing was the overriding theme.

“We are just excited to get to play because this season was up in the air and we had no clue what was going to happen earlier, so we are just excited to play whether it is one week, two weeks, three weeks or the whole season,” Rehobeth head coach Cassandra Leger said. “We are just excited to get it underway and go from here.”

For the players at Dothan, Thursday’s opportunity to play hits home hard. Earlier this week, the school’s football team had to shut down because a player tested positive for COVID-19.