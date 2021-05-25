Dothan baseball players Reed, Omohundro and Fanning sign for colleges

Dothan head baseball coach Alex Sanford refers to this year’s senior class as a tight-knit group, so it was only fitting that three of them signed together Tuesday during a ceremony at the DHS gym.
Two of the three will continue to play together – JP Reed and Matthew Omohundro at Central Alabama Community College. The other, Carter Fanning, inked with Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss.
A fourth player, senior Te’Relle George-Mills, was also scheduled to sign Tuesday, but was out of town and couldn’t make it. George-Mills will attend Lawson State Community College in Birmingham.
The four signees represent half the signees from this year’s Dothan senior class, who helped the Wolves finish 27-10 and reach the Class 7A state quarterfinals.
It is first senior class to have a full season at Dothan, which came into existence in the fall of 2019 following consolidation of the old Dothan and Northview high schools. Last year’s season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been fortunate to have seven out of 10 seniors to play baseball sign and if you include Bauer (Sharp for football), that is eight baseball players that have gone on to the next level,” Sanford said. “Anytime you have that type caliber of players in your program is a testament to what we are trying to establish here at Dothan.
“They do everything together. They come in together. They will hang out there. Some of them will probably go practice together (later today). Since the beginning of last year, they just have had a bond that has not been broken. They want to continue to do everything together.”
J.P Reed, Pitcher
Central Alabama Community College
Reed was mostly a starting pitcher this past season, but also shined late in the year in relief.
For the season, he had a 4-2 record with 65 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings and 3.64 earned run average.
“What John Price Reed did at the end year closing down games as a senior pitcher, he was lights out,” Sanford said. “You go back to Prattville, Enterprise, Fairhope and Central of Phenix City (and he did it). CACC is getting a phenomenal competitor on the mound.”
The Dothan senior said he already has a comfort zone in attending the Alexander City community college.
“The amount of people I know who are going there (is big),” Reed said. “I am going to have a lot of friends as soon as I step on the campus, so that is like a big comfort thing for me.”
Included among that list of people is his Dothan teammate Omohundro.
“Me and him have been playing baseball together since T ball, so it is kind of cool growing up with him and playing on all my teams and now we will be teammates in college,” Reed said.
The CACC signee said he wasn’t sure what his role would be next year with the Trojans, but said he was willing to do any role they asked him to handle.
“I am starting pitcher, but hopefully I can see the field in any way on the mound,” Reed said. “I am fine out of the bullpen or starting. I just want to be playing.”
On the mound, Reed said he has a good command of his pitches, his major attribute.
“I throw a lot of strikes,” Reed said. “I don’t walk a lot of people. I don’t give away a lot of free passes. I feel my command in throwing strikes is his biggest strength.”
In addition to having a lot of friends attending CACC, Reed liked the location in Alexander City.
“I love it,” Reed said. “It is right by Auburn, which is my favorite school, and it is only two hours from here.”
It doesn’t hurt that Lake Martin is only 10 minutes from campus
“I am a huge lake person, so that will be a lot of fun,” Reed said.
Matthew Omohundro, Third baseman
Central Alabama Community College
Omohundro was a standout third baseman for the Wolves this past season, handling the hot corner with effectiveness and also having a strong season at the plate.
He batted .371, third best on the team, and had a .500 on-base percentage. He scored 22 runs.
“Matthew, defensively I would put him hands down with a lot of players across the state with his range and quickness around third base with his hands,” Sanford said. “CACC is getting a great defender there and his bat will come around even more as he continues to play.”
Omohundro said he liked the focus of Central Alabama’s baseball program as well as the location of the school.
“It is like a big focus on baseball there, more than other sports it seems,” Omohundro said. “It is good area close to home, also close to Auburn. It is like a good spot.”
Like his teammate Reed, having Lake Martin close by doesn’t hurt either, said Omohundro.
“That is a big thing about it,” Omohundro said. “It is only about 10 minutes (from campus) away. I will probably be fishing every day.”
Omohundro is the second family member to sign to play college baseball. His older brother, Jeffrey Omohundro signed with Gulf Coast Community College out of Houston Academy before inking with Division-I Maine and finishing his career this past year at Georgia Southwestern.
Matthew Omohundro said seeing his brother sign for college did inspire him to play college, but it was already a dream etched in his heart before that.
“It made me want to do it a little bit more, but it was pretty much a thing I wanted to do since I was little even before then,” the younger Omohundro said.
Omohundro, who also played some shortstop and pitched some in his prep career, said he wasn’t sure what his role would be for next year with Central Alabama.
“I will probably be on the left side of the infield, third or shortstop. He said I might pitch a little bit,” Omohundro said, adding he prefers third base mostly.
Carter Fanning, Catcher
Belhaven University
An email began the chain of events leading Fanning to the eventual campus of Belhaven University, a NAIA program in Jackson, Miss.
“I emailed them and they texted me back then I sent some videos of me playing. I went on my visit over there and they offered me that day,” Fanning said of the recruiting.
“They said I was needed and wanted at this school. I guess they needed a 21 (2021) catcher. I committed that day.”
On Tuesday, he made it official in signing with the Blazers.
“It has been a dream come true,” Fanning said. “I have always wanted to play in college, so signing today just started my baseball journey at the next level.”
This past year in 27 games, he batted .294, but had an on-base percentage of .429 with five doubles and 11 runs batted in for the Wolves.
But Fanning feels his strength is on defense.
“I think I am a better defensive player than offensive player. I can control the run game,” said Fanning, who threw out eight base runners trying to steal this past season.
Sanford, Dothan’s head coach, agrees defense is Fanning’s strength, especially in handling different style of pitchers like Chase Allsup, JP Reed and Te’Relle George Mills. Sanford said it is an area that is only going to get better in college.
“Carter Fanning is a workaholic behind the plate,” Sanford said. “He was able to handle Chase, JP, Terrell anywhere from 80s to mid-90s fastball and do a quality job. Belhaven is getting a tremendous player who will continue to develop.”
Fanning said Tuesday’s signing was a special occasion for him and he was glad to enjoy it with family and friends.
“It was good to sign with some of my friends and teammates. I have always wanted my mom and dad see me make it to the next level, so it was an honor to sign next to them,” Fanning said.