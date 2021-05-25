Dothan baseball players Reed, Omohundro and Fanning sign for colleges

“Me and him have been playing baseball together since T ball, so it is kind of cool growing up with him and playing on all my teams and now we will be teammates in college,” Reed said.

The CACC signee said he wasn’t sure what his role would be next year with the Trojans, but said he was willing to do any role they asked him to handle.

“I am starting pitcher, but hopefully I can see the field in any way on the mound,” Reed said. “I am fine out of the bullpen or starting. I just want to be playing.”

On the mound, Reed said he has a good command of his pitches, his major attribute.

“I throw a lot of strikes,” Reed said. “I don’t walk a lot of people. I don’t give away a lot of free passes. I feel my command in throwing strikes is his biggest strength.”

In addition to having a lot of friends attending CACC, Reed liked the location in Alexander City.

“I love it,” Reed said. “It is right by Auburn, which is my favorite school, and it is only two hours from here.”

It doesn’t hurt that Lake Martin is only 10 minutes from campus

“I am a huge lake person, so that will be a lot of fun,” Reed said.