Dothan bounces back with rout of Headland

HEADLAND – Coming off their first loss in seven plus weeks, Dothan head coach Jeremy Bynum was curious to see how his team would respond in its first game back.

The Wolves responded just fine.

Sparked by a dominating first half in all phases of the game, Dothan blitzed Headland for a 29-point halftime lead and cruised in for a 61-22 rout of the Rams at Headland’s Steve Williams Arena.

The Class 7A No. 8 ranked Wolves improved to 21-4, while Headland dropped to 18-10.

Dothan bounced back from a Friday loss to Charles Henderson that snapped a 13-game winning streak back to a Dec. 10 loss to Huffman.

“To be honest, I am proud of my kids,” Bynum said. “We took one on the chin last Friday, so I was very interested to see how we would come out and respond. They answered the call.

“I challenged them yesterday (Sunday) in practice and this morning to get back on the winning track and to see how we handle adversity. They answered the call for me.”

The host Rams actually led 3-2 a minute into the game off a 3-pointer by Ty Beasley, but it was all Wolves after that.

Dothan scored 38 of the next 42 points to build a comfortable 40-7 advantage with 2:22 to go in before halftime. The Wolves padded the margin 32 before a layup and free throw by Headland’s Tylen Williams made it 44-15 at halftime.

The Wolves defense earned 12 steals in the half, helping them rev up the fastbreak, leading to many transition layups. In addition, Dothan attacked the offensive glass with eight rebounds, leading to 10 points. Overall, DHS was an efficient 51.4 percent in the first half (18-of-35), including 5-of-10 on 3-pointers.

Bynum was mostly pleased, though, with the ball movement, especially in the halfcourt set.

“That is the best we have moved the ball in a couple of games,” Bynum said. “That is something that we watch film on and try to stress – to get the ball moving a lot more.”

Bynum said “good things usually happen” for his team when everybody touches the ball behind crisp, clean passes.

After Beasley’s 3-pointer gave Headland its early lead, Thomas Dowd, who led the Wolves with 16 points, knocked down a 3-pointer after a teammate’s offensive rebound and Keith Stampley converted a layup after a good pass from Raymon Blackmon.

An offensive foul on Headland’s Jaxon Williams was contested by Rams’ head coach Eric Smith, who was assessed a technical foul. Dowd hit 1-of-2 on the technical free throws for an 8-3 lead.

Two possessions later, Dowd hit a 3-pointer before Michael Coleman earned a fastbreak layup after a steal and Bryson Berry a fastbreak layup after a Dowd steal for a 15-3 lead.

Headland’s Jaxon Williams hit 2-of-2 free throws to end a five-and-a half minute scoring drought for the Rams, but Dothan finished the period with seven straight points for a 22-5 lead as AJ Porter scored on a layup after a good pass from Berry, who added a 3-pointer and a fastbreak layup to finish the period.

Dothan’s Tamarion Peterson started the second quarter with a steal and fastbreak layup and added a 3-pointer before Braxton Hornsby earned a fastbreak layup and a free throw after a steal by Coleman. Mehkai Menefee followed with a putback, one of five offensive rebounds for him in the half, and Hornsby added 1-of-2 free throws to finish off 18 straight Wolves points.

Tylen Williams scored on a fastbreak for Headland, the Rams’ first field goal in 11 minutes and 32 seconds back to the Beasley 3-pointer early in the game.

A Dowd layup and 3-pointer after Berry passes and a putback by Menefee made it 40-7 before the Wolves finished the half up 44-15.

“It is one of the better ones we have had,” Bynum responded when asked if the half was the best Dothan has had this season. “We had a good one against Charles Henderson like that too, but yea, it was one of the better ones we have had.”

Dothan’s offense wasn’t as crisp in the second half, scoring eight and nine points in the two quarters, but Headland continued to struggle, scoring just seven in the third and not scoring during a running clock in the fourth quarter when it attempted only three shots.

Headland finished the night with more turnovers (28) than shot attempts (22). The Rams made only seven shots.

Nine Dothan players scored. Berry’s 11 points followed Dowd’s 16. Both Peterson and Coleman added seven points,

Tylen Williams lead Headland with 10 points.

Dothan hosts Geneva on Tuesday and Cottonwood on Friday before hosting the Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament next Thursday. The Wolves play the winner of Tuesday’s game in Montgomery between Lee and Prattville in the area tourney’s semifinals.

“Honestly I am not even focused on area play right now,” Bynum said. “I just want these kids to finish the season strong then we will have a couple of days to focus on Lee or Prattville.”

Headland girls 52, Dothan 47: The Rams outscored the Wolves 19-14 in the fourth quarter to break a 33 all tie after three quarters to take the win.

Alexus Neal had 24 points and 17 rebounds to lead Headland, while Jayla Franklin had 15 points.

Charisma Doss had 16 points, Tionna Edwards 12 and Ellisa Rambo 11 for Dothan.

Junior Varsity boys

Dothan 41, Headland 36: JD Dawsey had 16 points and Jayden Cox eight to lead the Wolves.

Conner McKenzie had 19 points and Jordan Kinsey seven points for Headland.