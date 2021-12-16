Dothan bowling duals Slocomb

Dothan girls and boys high school bowling teams defeated Slocomb on Thursday afternoon at Dothan Lanes.

The Dothan girls won 4-1 with one tie in the best of seven series, while the boys swept the RedTops in four sets.

In the girls match, the teams played to a 124 tie in the first set before Dothan won the second and third sets, 117-103 and 112-105. Slocomb won the fourth 134-132 before the Wolves won the last two, 159-123 and 110-100.

For Dothan, Ellie Smith bowled five strikes and six spares and both Karlee Kirkland and Ella Wood had three strikes. Kirkland also earned two spares and Wood one. Kelsey Peaden had one strike and one spare and AnnaKay Karabin, Brielle Pannell and LaCarla Peterman had two spares each.

For Slocomb, Ava Wilson had six strikes and three spares.

In the boys contest, Dothan won 169-151, 172-95, 153-135 and 116-113.

The Dothan boys were led by Alex Broadaway and Landon Conrad, who both bowled four strikes. Conrad added two spares. Krish Patel earned three strikes and Gavin Hendershott had two strikes. Carter Davis had three spares and Will Schmidt two spares.

For Slocomb, Emilio Olea had two strikes and four spares over eight frames.