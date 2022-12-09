Dothan bowling sweeps Fairhope; HA teams split

Dothan bowling teams sweep Fairhope

The Dothan boys and girls teams both defeated Fairhope on Thursday at Dothan Lanes with the boys rolling to a dominating 1,327 to 811 win and the girls a 1,070 to 823 victory.

The boys team, which bowled an 880 in the traditional round, had some strong individual performances. Landon Conrad earned a 194, Gavin Hendershott a 190 and Alex Thagard a 184. Alex Broadaway followed with a 166 and Noah Stewart had a 146.

On the girls side, Ellie Smith shined with a 211 during the traditional round, which included seven strikes and two spares. Ella Wood followed with a 138. Kelsey Peaden added a 129 and LaCarla Peterman a 125.

Houston Academy bowling teams split during tri-match

Houston Academy’s girls and boys teams both split during a tri-match on Thursday night.

The Raider boys beat Orange Beaach 987-840, but lost to Elberta 1,268 to 987.

The HA girls beat Elberta 1,012-927, but fell to Orange Beach 1,077 to 1,012.

Leading the HA boys were Raj Patel with a 178 and Ian Kaufman with a 150 during the traditional round.

Kaelyn Tolley paced the Raider girls, posting a 198 during the traditional round. Ave Claire Johnson added a 159.