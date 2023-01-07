Dothan bowling teams defeat Daphne

The Dothan girls and boys bowling teams both defeated Daphne on Friday at Dothan Lanes.

The DHS girls outbowled the Trojans 1,073 to 924 and the boys won 1,286 to 972.

Balance sparked the girls in the traditional round with all five bowlers between 126 and 139. LaCarla Peterman had the 139. Ellie Smith and Kelsey Peterman were both right behind at 138. Ella Wood added a 135 and Karlee Kirkland a 126.

The effort by the five gave Dothan a 676-591 lead after the traditional round. Daphne closed the gap slightly in the first round of the Baker series, outscoring Dothan 147-138, but the Wolves pulled away, winning the final two Baker sets, 127-86 and 132-105.

The Dothan boys were led by Alex Broadaway with a 215 score, highlighted by seven strikes. Landon Conrad followed with a 203, Gavin Hendershott a 177 and Alex Thagard a 142.

The Wolves opened a commanding lead after traditionals, 856 to 582 and cruised to the win.

Both teams also received a forfeit win from Baldwin County.