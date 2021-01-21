Dothan bowling teams fall at regional tourney

The bowling season for Dothan High girls and boys came to an end Thursday as both teams lost in opening-round AHSAA South Regional Tournament matches at the Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort.

The Dothan girls fell to Baker 1,252 to 1,115, while the Wolves’ boys team lost to Mary G. Montgomery 1,395 to 1,263.

Both Baker and Mary G. Montgomery advanced to the regional semifinals and lost, but both advanced to next week’s state championships.

The Dothan boys led Mary G. Montgomery 804 to 800 after the traditional round, but couldn’t match the Vikings in the three Baker games, losing 595 to 435.

Landon Conrad paced Dothan’s lead in the traditional format with a 196. Jace Dyer followed with a 177 and Chase Allsup a 152. Gavin Hendershott bowled a 146 and Alex Thagard a 133.

The Dothan girls fell behind 790 to 697 in the traditional round and were fairly competitive in Baker games (lost 462 to 418), couldn’t make up ground.

Rayleigh Thagard led Dothan in the traditional round with a 172. Jalia Fleming followed with a 148 and Natalie Turner had a 141.