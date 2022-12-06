Dothan bowling teams on a roll at midway point of season

During the summer, it was not uncommon for a handful of Dothan Wolves boys bowling team members to get together at Dothan Lanes to work on their craft in preparation for the season.

That work ethic is now paying dividends for the Wolves, who enter Wednesday’s Stanhope Elmore Tournament with a 9-0 record in dual matches for the current season, including a clean five-match sweep during the first rotation of Class 6A-7A, Region 2 opponents.

“There was a hardcore five that stuck together throughout the summer in trying to get together and better ourselves,” junior Alex Broadaway said, referring to himself along with Landon Conrad, Gavin Hendershott and a rotation of Noah Stewart, Alex Thagard and Cole Hewett.

The work is showing up not just in wins against opponents, but in scores. Prior to Monday’s match against Houston Academy, the Wolves had knocked down at least 1,236 pins in every match and had at least one bowler earn a 200 or better score during the traditional round during every match.

Conrad and Broadaway have paced the Wolves attack. Conrad, a sophomore, has averaged a 209 score during the traditional part of matches. Broadaway averages 200.7 per traditional round.

The two have combined to shoot 200 or better in nine of 12 rounds so far. The traditional round is where five players bowl 10 attempts.

Others, though, have also had strong performances for Dothan. Hendershott has a 191 to his credit, Stewart a 190 and Oliver Benefield a 177 on the season.

“We all trust each other,” Conrad said. “When one of us doesn’t do so good, we trust the others to pick us up and keep us going.”

Broadaway says a close bond among team members who like to have fun together has also been a big part of the Wolves success.

“Really just having fun more than anything,” Broadaway said. “We are a good group. We are all good friends. We all like to spend time with each other on and off the lanes. It is good to keep up the intensity up and above all else have fun.”

Broadaway notes this year’s team seems more consistent than last year’s team which made it to the regional postseason tournament.

“This year, we have locked down on our spare shooting and just hitting our marks,” Broadaway said.

After reaching the regional tournament three straight years, the Wolves boys team, which lost only two seniors off last year’s team, is itching to go a step further this season.

“We are definitely looking at making a state run this year,” Broadaway said. “I think we will have a chance at regionals and going past that.”

Conrad also believes that goal is attainable.

“I think we have a good chance at going to state,” Conrad said. “Last year, had a good chance (to make it), but we choked there at the end (at regional). This year it will be different. We have practiced and I think we have improved so much that I think it will be different this time.”

The second half of the season revs up with the second part of region play starting Thursday against Fairhope. The Wolves also one remaining match with the other region members -- Baldwin County, Daphne, Foley, Robertsdale and Spanish Fort.

The top two region finishers from the regular season advance to the South Regional Tournament, which is set for Jan. 19-20 at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort. The top four teams at the regional tournament advance to the state meet on Jan. 26-27 at The Alley in Gadsden.

The Dothan boys, though, are not alone in the goal to reach state. The Wolves girls bowling team is also having a strong season and can make a push to state. After beating Houston Academy on Monday, the girls team has a 6-3 record with one loss to last year’s Class 6A-7A state runner-up Stanhope Elmore. A year ago, the Dothan girls finished 3-5 overall in dual matches. Like the boys, they are unbeaten at 5-0 against region foes.

“We went to regionals last year and we were so close to making it to state,” Ella Wood said, looking back at last year’s 15-point regional loss to Gulf Shores. “We are hoping to go to state this time. I think with this team, we can.”

The Wolves girls had no senior on last year’s roster, giving this year’s team more of a veteran and close feel, said AnnaKay Karabin.

“Luckily, we had a lot of returners from last year come back so we do know how some of us flow, but we have a lot of young girls this year who have gotten into the rhythm of what needs to be done,” Karabin said.

“The older girls like to help the younger girls a lot and we ask questions. We are all about helping each other out and flowing with each other, while also building each other up when we are down or not doing well.”

Wood credits new assistant coach Corynne Hendershott and a positive, upbeat mentality is keys for the girls success this season.

“We got a new (assistant) coach this year and she has been patient and helpful,” Wood said. “She has kind of made us take a step back before you go in and bowl. She makes us look at what we are doing and explain to her why we are doing. She makes us think more about the moves we are going to make and if they are smart or not.”

“The other thing is just keeping up the energy, the positivity and making sure everybody is having fun.”

A year ago, Wood noted the Dothan girls only to get past a couple of teams to make it to regional. This year, the competition is tripled to make it to that stage following reclassification.

“We are getting way more competition and it is not the same people over and over,” Wood said. “It is people we have never played before this season. It’s better competition to prepare us for regional and hopefully prepare for us for state.”

And like their male counterparts, members of the girls team feel the sky is the limit for this year’s team.

“I think we can go as far as we want, however far we imagine we can go,” Karabin said. “I think we can go to state if we want to and if we put the work in. If we work really hard, go through the struggles and up and downs and just practice and practice, I think we can make it to state.”

Members of the Dothan Wolves boys team are seniors Alex Thagard, Cade Whittaker, Noah Stewart and Carter Davis, juniors Ryan Schmidt, Cole Hewett, Oliver Benefield and Alex Broadaway and sophomores Landon Conrad, Gavin Hendershott, Paden Wood and Ayush Patel. Tucker Bryant is the team’s scorekeeper.

Members of the girls team are seniors AnnaKay Karabin, Karlee Kirkland, Ella Wood and Ellie Smith, junior LaCarla Peterman, sophomores Kelsey Peaden, Elaina Phipps, Sophie Donner and Kelsey Bone and freshman Ansley Rogero and Bhavi Shah.