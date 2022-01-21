Dothan bowling teams ousted at regional tournament

Both the Dothan girls and boys bowling team had their season came to an end a round short of advancing to the AHSAA State Championships. Both lost in the opening round Friday at the South Regional Tournament in Spanish Fort in best of seven Baker series.

The Wolves girls battled Gulf Shores tough, going all seven games before falling in the last one 122-95.

Dothan overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie it at 2-2, fall behind 3-2 before tying it again and losing in the final set. The final scores were Gulf Shores 142-139 and 178-134 in the first two sets, Dothan 167-146 and 190-124 in the middle sets, Gulf Shores 156-112 in the fifth set and Dothan 155-141 in the sixth set.

The Dothan boys didn’t fare as well, falling in four straight to Thompson, 198-160, 200-157, 200-153 and 167-137.

Both teams could potentially make another run next year as the boys team had only two seniors and the girls have none.