Dothan bowling teams sweep Slocomb

Dothan girls and boys bowling teams swept Slocomb on Wednesday at Patricia Lanes in Dothan with the Wolves boys taking a 1,354 to 903 win and the girls team earning a 956 to 842 win.

In the boys contest, the Wolves roared to a quick lead by winning the traditional round, 917-567. They maintained the advantage through the three Baker series sets, winning those 167-110, 155-121 and 115-105.

Landon Conrad led Dothan during the traditional round with a 225 and Alex Broadaway followed with a 190. Krish Patel had a 179, Gavin Hendershott a 175 and Aiden Delgado a 148.

Overall during the match, Conrad earned six strikes and four spares, Broadaway and Hendershott both had five strikes and five spares and Delgado had two strikes and four spares. Alex Thagard and Cade Whitaker had three spares each and Carter Davis and Paden Wood both had two spares.

Emilio Olea was the top bowler for the Slocomb boys with a 131.

In the girls match, Dothan won the traditional 601-542 and all three Baker sets, 113-110, 129-80 and 113-110.