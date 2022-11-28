Dothan bowling teams sweep Spanish Fort:

Dothan girls and boys bowling teams defeated Spanish Fort Monday at the Dothan Lanes bowling alley.

The girls took a 1,019 to 744 victory, while the boys won 1,345 to 1,155.

In the traditional round, the Dothan girls outbowled Spanish Fort 670 to 454. Kelsey Peaden led the Wolves with a 160 score and Ella Wood had a 143. Karlee Kirkland and Ellie Smith both added a 124 and AnnaKay Karabin a 119.

On the boys side, Alex Broadaway led Dothan with a 210 during the traditional format, which Dothan won 896-685. Gavin Hendershott followed with a 191, Landon Conrad a 182 and Oliver Benefield fired a 177.