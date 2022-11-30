Dothan bowling teams win tri-match; HA teams fall

Both the Dothan boys and girls bowling teams defeated Fairhope and Baldwin County on Tuesday at the Eastern Bowling Lanes in Bay Minette.

The Dothan boys bowled a 1,434 total to outdistance Baldwin County’s 1,317 and Fairhope’s 1,123, while the girls team finished with a 1,059 score to beat Baldwin County (881) and Fairhope (787).

Landon Conrad and Alex Broadaway paced the Dothan boys as both went over the 200 mark during the traditional round. Conrad earned a 236 total and Broadaway a 205 score. Gavin Hendershott followed with a 161 and Alex Thagard a 144 for DHS.

Ellie Smith bowled a 154 and LaCarla Peterman a 132 to pace the Dothan girls team.

Houston Academy bowling teams fall to Gulf Shores: Houston Academy girls and boys bowling teams lost to Gulf Shores on Tuesday at Gulf Bowl in Foley.

The Raider girls lost 1,029 to 989 and the boys fell 1,156 to 967.

The HA girls were led by Kaelyn Tolley with a 160 and Suzanne Snell with a 145. The Raider boys were led by Lucius Renshaw with a 145 and Jay Morris with a 137.