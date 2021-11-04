Dothan bowling wins two

Both the Dothan girls and boys bowling team defeated Auburn on Thursday.

The girls team won the best-of-seven Baker sets over Auburn 4-1 and the boys won its 4-2.

In the girls match, Dothan won the first two sets 131-101 and 131-93 before Auburn won 96-83. However, the Wolves bounced back and won 127-106 and 124-81 to finish the win.

In the boys contest, Dothan won the first two, 187-168 and 191-137 before Auburn won 186-146. Dothan won the fourth 157-150 and Auburn the fifth 160-141 before the Wolves clinched the win with a 154-145 score in the sixth set.