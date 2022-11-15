Dothan boys basketball opens Jeremy Bynum Era with decisive win over Geneva

The Dothan Wolves opened the Jeremy Bynum Era on a winning note Tuesday, downing the Geneva Panthers 68-39 at the Geneva gym.

The game was the first for Bynum, who replaced Janasky Fleming, the first coach of the Wolves from its inception as a consolidated program of Northview and Dothan in 2019. Bynum came to Dothan from Mae Jemison High School after Fleming resigned after last season.

“It was a great feeling (to win my opener),” Bynum said. “The kids came out and they played hard. They tried to do everything that we worked on in the summer time and it was great for them to see the things we have been preaching actually work in the game and they reaped the rewards of it.”

Bynum said the teaching involved a little of everything.

“Just hanging our hat on defense,” Bynum said when asked about the things the coaches have preached to the players. “Defending the ball, playing as a team, sharing the ball and having the best culture and being the toughest team on the court every night.”

Thomas Dowd, a Troy signee, led Dothan in Tuesday’s win with 18 points. Freshman Adrian Doyle followed with 15 points. Bryson Berry added eight points and Mehaki Menefee had seven points.

Bynum singled out Keith Stampley for taking four charges on defense and added AJ Porter was the team’s top rebounder.

Talan Johnson led Geneva (1-1) with 14 points. Noah Johnson followed with 11 points and Evan Griffin added 10 points.

“In the first quarter, we went back and forth a little bit then we were able to get into a groove and set our feet on defense and got some stops,” Bynum said. “At one point in the second quarter during a time out, I remember telling the guys, ‘We are not winning this game because we are making a bunch of shots. We are getting shots and limiting them to one shot per possession’ and that is stuff we will hang our hat on. We will make some shots, but we will win because we have a tough (defensive) team.”