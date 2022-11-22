Dothan boys basketball team advances to Red & White Turkey Shootout finals

The Dothan boys basketball team defeated New Hope 61-36 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the finals of the Red & White Turkey Shootout in Tuscaloosa.

The Wolves (4-0) play in the finals at noon Wednesday against the winner of Spanish Fort-Central of Tuscaloosa.

Thomas Dowd led Dothan with 18 points with Bryson Berry following with 14 points and Mehkai Menefee with 12 points.

Dothan led 25-20 at halftime and pulled away in the second half, outscoring New Hope 17-8 in the third quarter and 19-8 in the fourth quarter.

Dothan 67, American Christian 42: Dothan opened the Red & White Turkey Shootout in Tuscaloosa with a 67-42 win over American Christian on Monday.

Thomas Dowd led the Wolves with 20 points. Both Jayden Cox and Jimmy Berry added 10 points each. Keith Stampley added nine to the Wolves’ attack.

Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament

Northridge 74, Charles Henderson 73: The Trojans lost a second-straight day in the final seconds, falling to Northridge on Tuesday, 74-73.

On Monday, CHHS lost to Auburn 67-65.

In Tuesday’s game, Austin Cross earning 33 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers and 9-of-10 free throw shooting. Jayden Spearman delivered 28 points with three 3-pointers.

Ariton Hoopsgiving Tournament

Ariton 52, Dale County 41: Ian Senna and Landon Tyler had 12 points each and Isaiah Johnson and Lawson Leger nine each for Ariton.

Junior Smith led Daleville with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Isaiah Griffin followed with nine points and Jyielle Britt added eight points.

Girls Karen Keller Invitational

Eufaula 47, Geneva 41: Eufaula advanced to the championship of the Karen Keller Invitational, beating Geneva 47-41 on Tuesday.

The Tigers play the winner of the Carroll-Wetumpka game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Geneva plays the loser in the third-place consolation contest at 4 p.m.

Iyonna Gordy led the Tigers with 26 points and Ganielle Palmer had 11.

Geneva was led by Kaden Ward with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Cheyenne Hammock followed with 11 and Simon Minnifield had 10 points.

Abbeville 52, Dothan 39: Jamya Glover had 18 points and Bree Hardamon 16 to lead Abbeville.

Monica Morrison led Dothan with 10 points and Reecy Beachum had eight points.

Regular Season

Northside Methodist 38, Pike Liberal Arts 14: Alyssa Turner had 14 points and eight steals and Addie Forrester nine points and nine rebounds to lead NMA.

Brooklyn Fountain led Pike Liberal Arts with eight points.

Late Monday Boys Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic

Enterprise 57, Oak Mountain 45: The Wildcats won their opening round game of the Sneaky Pet’s Rebel Classic on Monday night.

Jordan Hines had 14 points, Keion Dunlap had 12 points and eight rebounds and Tre Kemmerlin added 11 points for EHS. Mykel Johnson had four steals on defense for Enterprise, which was playing late Tuesday against Sparkman.

Ariton Hoopsgiving Tournament

Houston Academy 65, Geneva County 46: Nine Raiders scored, led by Corey Campbell with 12 points.

Rod Jackson added 11 and Kadyn Mitchell nine for HA, which improved to 3-0.

Geneva County was led by Omari Holmes with 10 points and James Wright with eight.

Alabama Christian Tournament

Abbeville 62, Alabama Christian 45: Dylan Crawford led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, while Josh Chitty added 13.

PCS Thanksgiving Tournament

Providence Christian 48, Bayshore Christian 25: Powell Phillips had 11 points and Pearce Boone 10 points and nine rebounds to lead Providence Christian. Charlie Leger added nine points.

William Nance and Carter Frego had eight points each for Bayshore Christian of Fairhope.

Ashford Turkey Tournament

Ashford 71, Sneads (Fla.) 40: Cam Fields had 30 points and Kobe Small had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ashford’s win.

Tylan Peterman added 10 points for Ashford.

Ashford Turkey Tournament

Headland 54, Geneva 38: Tylen Williams and Cornelius Arnold both had 14 points and Jaxon Williams 11 to lead Headland in a Monday win.

Noah Johnson led Geneva with 20 points.

On Friday night, Headland lost to county rival Abbeville 61-60. Jaxon Williams led the Rams with 18 points. Arnold followed with 15 and Caleb Dozier had 10 points.

Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament

Auburn 67, Charles Henderson 65: The Trojans missed a 3-pointer in the finals seconds in a loss to Auburn.

Tyler Carlton had 20 points and Austin Cross and Jayden Spearman had 17 points each for CHHS.

Adam Gonia had 17 for Auburn, most off five 3-pointers. Ja’Keith Carr added 13.

Varsity Girls Karen Keller Invitational

Eufaula 57, GW Long 19: Iyauna Gordy and Jamariona Henderson each scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers.

Dejiah Williams added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Geneva 52, Pike County 38: Simone Minnifield scored 15, Kaden Ward 13 and Rayanna Ausley 10 for the Panthers.

Pike County was led by Ivy White with 15 points.

Wetumpka 54, Dothan 28: Reecy Beachum had 12 points and Charisma Doss 10 to lead Dothan in the loss.

Zariah Fannin led Wetumpka with 33 points and Khloe Harris had nine.

Carroll 33, Abbeville 32: Ameyah Gray had 14 points and Taliyah Carter nine to lead Carroll.

PCS Thanksgiving Tournament Girls

Geneva County 46, Rehobeth 32: Jayden Williams led the way for Geneva County with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Charlianna Boutwell had 10 points and Ebonie Wright added nine.

Ashford Turkey Tourney

Ashford 54, Malone 17: Leading scorers for Ashford was Amiyah Lewis with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Sydney Davis with 11 points and Jakena Curl with nine points and seven assists.

Headland 63, Barbour County 33: Alexus Neal had 16 points and 16 rebounds, Makaylah Bradley had 16 points and nine steals and Tyra Benton had 12 points to lead Headland (3-1).

The Rams lost on Friday to Abbeville in a regular-season game, 51-32. Neal had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Headland, while Jamya Glover led Abbeville with 17 points.

Terrell Academy Tipoff Tournament

Lakeside 45, Westfield (Ga.) 43: Chole Helms led the Lady Chiefs with 15 points

Eliza Eriken had 14 rebound and Rebecca Neville had 11 points.

Regular Season Girls

Enterprise 45, Straughn 39: Brooklyn Kemmerlin and Sarah Amos led the winning Wildcats with 18 points each.

Abbeville Christian girls 45, Macon-East 28: Caroline Armstrong had 16 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead the Generals’ win.

Maggie Joiner had nine points, Kayla Dyson seven points and eight rebounds and Aubrie Portwood six points and six rebounds.

Abbeville Christian boys 55, Macon-East 51: Connor Hutto had 15 points and Kell Brown 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds to lead ACA.

Javion Turner and Javerse Turner both had 10 points with Javion with six rebounds and Javerse with five.