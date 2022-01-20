Dothan boys bowlers open with solid performance

The Dothan High boys bowling team finished the opening day of the eight-team AHSAA Class 6A-7A South Regional Tournament in Spanish Fort in fourth place following the traditional format of the two-day event.

Dothan bowled a three-game traditional score of 2,470, behind only Spanish Fort (2,696), Hoover (2,625) and Stanhope-Elmore (2,569). The Wolves had rounds of 824, 800 and 846.

The Wolves open Friday’s single-elimination duals format against fifth-seeded Thompson, which was just eight pins (2,462) behind Dothan on Thursday. The teams compete in a best-of-seven Baker series. The winner advances to the semifinals and also guarantees a spot to next week’s AHSAA State Championships in Gadsden.

Meanwhile, the Dothan girls finished sixth out of eight teams on Thursday after bowling a 1,824 day. They had rounds of 668, 610 and 530. They face third-seeded Gulf Shores on Friday in the duals format. The Dolphins had a 2,103 score on Thursday.