Dothan boys bowlers open with solid performance

The Dothan High boys bowling team finished the opening day of the eight-team AHSAA Class 6A-7A South Regional Tournament in Spanish Fort in fourth place following the traditional format of the two-day event.
Dothan bowled a three-game traditional score of 2,470, behind only Spanish Fort (2,696), Hoover (2,625) and Stanhope-Elmore (2,569). The Wolves had rounds of 824, 800 and 846.
The Wolves open Friday’s single-elimination duals format against fifth-seeded Thompson, which was just eight pins (2,462) behind Dothan on Thursday. The teams compete in a best-of-seven Baker series. The winner advances to the semifinals and also guarantees a spot to next week’s AHSAA State Championships in Gadsden.
Meanwhile, the Dothan girls finished sixth out of eight teams on Thursday after bowling a 1,824 day. They had rounds of 668, 610 and 530. They face third-seeded Gulf Shores on Friday in the duals format. The Dolphins had a 2,103 score on Thursday.
The Dothan boys were led Thursday by Landon Conrad and Gavin Hendershott, who finished with the 10th and 11th best bowling scores of all the boys competitors on the day. Conrad finished the three rounds with a 552 score and Hendershott a 546. Conrad had rounds of 157, 170 and 225, while Hendershott had totals of 188, 176 and 182.
Alex Broadaway followed for Dothan with a 469 (168, 148, 153), while Will Schmidt and Krish Patel bowled two round totals of 306 each. Schmidt had a 158 and 148 and Patel had two 153 rounds. Noah Stewart added a one-round 158 and the Wolves had two bowlers combine on a 133 to round out the scoring.
The Dothan girls were by Ellie Smith with a 375 total after rounds of 153, 120 and 102. Dothan did not have another girl bowl all three rounds. Kelsey Peaden had a two-round total of 280 after a 143 and 137. Ella Wood followed with a 275, including a team-high 161 round. Karlee Kirkland had a 252 (137-115) total, while LaCarla Peterman had a one-round score of 125 and Brielle Pannell a one-round 121.