Dothan boys bowling finish region unbeaten; girls fall

The Dothan boys bowling team finished Class 6A-7A, Region 2 action with a perfect 12-0 record after beating Foley 1,156 go 941 on Tuesday at Dothan Lanes.

The Wolves finish as the top seed from the region and advance to the South Region Tournament next Thursday and Friday in Spanish Fort.

The Dothan girls, meanwhile, made a furious rally in the final two Baker sets, but fell short and lost to Foley by just 12 pins. The Wolves had a 1,002 total to Foley’s 1,014.

The Wolves girls (9-3 in region) now await the results of Wednesday’s match between Daphne and Baldwin County to see where they finish in the region.

The Dothan boys were paced in the traditional round by Carter Davis with a 173 score, Alex Thagard with a 172 and Oliver Benefield with a 165. Noah Stewart had two strikes and three spares to spark the effort in the Baker series.

The Wolves girls were led by Karlee Kirkland with a 138 and Ella Wood with a 137.

Dothan trailed by 44 pins after the first Baker set, but outscored the Lions by 29 in the second set to get within reach but only won by three in the final set to fall short.