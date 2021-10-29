Dothan boys bowling team opens with two wins

The Dothan boys bowling team opened the season with two wins on Thursday, beating Valley and Prattville in Class 6A-7A, Region 3 matches at the Valley Bowl Lanes.

This year, the AHSAA is requiring all region matches to be a best-of-seven Baker series instead of the previous years of combined pin totals in traditional and Baker formats.

In Thursday’s win, the Wolves won four of five sets against Prattville and swept four straight over Valley.

Against Prattville, Dothan won the first three sets, 127-110, 155-125 and 136-74 before losing the fourth 150-114. The Wolves claimed the fifth 141-116 to finish off the win.

Versus Valley, Dothan won 127-85, 155-67, 136-81 and 114-71.