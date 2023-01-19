Dothan boys bowling team third after opening day

The Dothan boys bowling team finished with the third best score and the girls the sixth best in the first day of the Class 6A-7A South Regional Tournament at Eastern Shores Lane is Spanish Fort.

The boys earned a 2,595 score in the traditional rounds on Thursday to finish third among the eight teams. The tournament turns to a single-elimination format on Friday. Dothan faces sixth-seed Auburn in the first round, seeking a win to secure a spot in next week’s state tournament as the top four teams at the regional advance to state.

The Dothan girls finished sixth out of eight teams after bowling a season-high 1,927 score. They face third-seed Baker in Friday’s opening round of bracket play.

The Wolves boys, who had rounds of 896, 862 and 837, were led by Landon Conrad, who bowled a 630, the third best boys score at the regional for 6A-7A. Conrad had rounds of 224, 210 and 236.

Gavin Hendershott followed with a 577, the sixth best round in 6A-7A, after rounds of 208, 188 and 181. Alex Broadaway bowled a 509 after rounds of 189, 164 and 156.

AnnaKay Karabin led the girls charge with a 419 score following rounds of 141, 148 and 130. Kelsey Peaden followed with a 343 with rounds of 117, 101 and 125. Ella Wood had a 297 following a 127 in the first round and a 170 in the third round. Karlee Kirkland bowled a 292 with a 122 in the first round and a 171 in the third round.

The Dothan girls had scores of 606, 621 and 700 in the three rounds.