Dothan boys bowling wins, girls fall in tri-match

Sparked by a final-game surge in the Baker set, the Dothan High boys bowling team defeated Marbury and Prattville in the season-opening matches in Prattville Thursday.

The Dothan girls, however, lost to Stanhope-Elmore and Marbury during the same meet.

The Wolves boys led Marbury by just 12 pins going into the final Baker set, but broke open the close match behind six strikes and a handful of spares in bowling a 224 round. Marbury managed just 152.

For the match, Dothan finished with a 1, 488 total over a traditional round and three Baker sets. Marbury finished with a 1,404 and Prattville 927.

In the traditional round, Landon Conrad fired a 212 round and Alex Broadaway bowled a 210. Gavin Hendershott had a 169 round, Alex Thagard a 159 and Cade Whittaker and Noah Stewart combined on a 146.

The Dothan girls finished their part of the match with an 877 score. Stanhope finished with a 1,194 and Marbury a 1,021 total.

Ella Wood led Dothan with a 151 round in the traditional round. Kelsey Peaden followed with a 149 and LaCarla Peterman had a 129.