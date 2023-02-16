The Dothan boys basketball team and the Elba girls hoops team are back in a waiting mode at the South Regional Tournament games.

The two teams were scheduled to play regional action at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Thursday, but had the games postponed after AHSAA officials elected to call off the day’s remaining six games because of projected bad weather late Thursday and to allow teams to travel safely back home.

Dothan is now set to play its Class 7A regional semifinal game against Mary G. Montgomery on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The game site was also shifted as the two teams will play at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

The Dothan-Mary G. Montgomery winner plays in the regional finals on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. at Garrett Coliseum against Baker, which defeated Enterprise 53-41 in one of the two games that were played on Thursday. The Enterprise-Davidson girls game was the only other contest played.

Elba’s Class 1A regional game against Leroy was moved to Monday at 3 p.m., but will remain at Garrett Coliseum. The other girls 1A regional semifinal between Marengo and Red Level was moved to Monday at 6 p.m.

The two 1A semifinal winners will now meet in the finals on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Garrett Coliseum.

Also moved were 1A boys semifinal games between Brantley and McIntosh and Florala against Choctaw County. Those games will be played Monday with Brantley-McIntosh at 7:30 p.m. and Florala-Choctaw County at 4:30 p.m.

The boys 1A regional championship was moved back to Thursday at 2 p.m.