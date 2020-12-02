Dothan boys, HA girls win bowling matches

Dothan boys and Houston Academy girls earned close wins over their rival programs Wednesday at Dothan Lane.

The Dothan boys edged Houston Academy by 87 pins, winning 1,137 to 1,050, while the HA girls won by just 60 pins, 1,071 to 1,011.

Leading the Dothan boys was Jace Dyer, who earned a 170 a day after firing a team-high 178. Landon Conrad followed with a 161 and Gavin Hendershott had a 142 and Chase Allsup a 138.

For HA, Jackson Byrd rolled a 147 and Kinion Fowler a 133.

In the girls match for HA, Lee Ann Potter had a 170, followed by Marley Conner at 155 and Lucy Jeffcoat at 140.

Dothan was led by Maddie Anners with a 142, Jalia Fleming with a 125 and Natalie Turner with a 120.