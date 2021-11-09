Dothan boys, HA girls win in bowling

The Dothan boys and Houston Academy girls won in a high bowling match-up between the two schools at Dothan Lanes Tuesday.

The Dothan boys earned a 1,280 to 1,099 win over Houston Academy, while the HA girls downed Dothan 929 to 891.

The Dothan boys were led by Will Schmidt with a 173, Gavin Hendershott with a 160 and Landon Conrad with a 157 during the individual part of the match.

Houston Academy was led by Jackson Byrd with a 196 and Colton Ash with a 152.

The Wolves pulled away with strong Baker performances, outscoring Houston Academy 522 to 381 in the three Baker series.

In the girls contest, Houston Academy seized the momentum in the individual part before holding on in the Baker series. The Raiders were led by Kaelyn Tolley with a 137 and Marley Conner with a 129.

Dothan was led by Ellie Smith with a 129 and by Kelsey Peaden with a 114.