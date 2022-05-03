Dothan boys soccer down Smiths Station to advance to second round

After falling behind to Smiths Station in the first five minutes, Dothan would score the final three goals – the second coming on a penalty kick midway through the second half – to win 3-1 at the Westgate Soccer Complex on Tuesday and advance to the second round of the Class 7A boys soccer playoffs.

It marks the first playoff win for the Wolves’ boys since Dothan and Northview consolidated during the 2019-2020 school year. There were no playoff games in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 and Dothan didn’t make the playoffs last season.

Dothan will host Daphne this week at a date/time to be announced after the two schools coordinate. Daphne advanced by beating Theodore, 5-3.

The tie-breaking penalty kick came after Mason Roe was tripped in the box while coming in on a breakaway following a pass from Thomas Dowd.

Wesley Farmer took the PK, going right with the kick on a low shot that got past goalkeeper Jacob Quinones.

“I’ve have strong confidence in Wesley and he’s very consistent,” Dothan coach Joe Nelson said on calling Farmer’s name for the penalty kick.

The Wolves almost scored in the opening minutes when Dowd sent a header that went just over the top of the goal.

A few minutes later, the Panthers made it 1-0 when Alex Rouf scored after a free kick by Tanner Easlick went into a crowded middle, where Rouf got the shot off and past Dothan goal keeper Carlos Flores.

Late in the half, Flores made an outstanding save when Dylan Miller got a rebound in front following a free kick and boomed a low shot that the Wolves’ goalkeeper stopped.

With less than 10 minutes to play in the half, Roe got off a quick shot about 20 yards out that Quinones tipped over the goal in making a save.

But Roe would score with five minutes left in the half off a header low into the net with the assist going to Devin Shimabakuro, making it 1-1 at halftime.

“I thought the nerves got to us a little bit in the first half,” Nelson said. “But these boys showed up in the second half and we got the job done.

“Credit to Smiths Station coming out and playing really well, which challenged us and kind of got us out of the way we like to play, which is possession and working the ball outside to inside.”

Dowd and Roe both had close shots in front on the Wolves first offensive run of the second half, but were unable to connect against Quinones.

Not long after Dothan took the lead on Farmer’s penalty kick, the Panthers’ Jax Wood was given a red card after what was ruled he pushed a Dothan player and then cussed leaving the field.

With Smiths Station playing shorthanded in the final 10 minutes, the Wolves capitalized with an insurance goal when Antoine Delrieux won a ball and scored with four minutes remaining after Quinones came out of goal to contest the oncoming Delrieux.

The Wolves’ defense played exceptional in the final 40 minutes after the Panthers were the aggressor often in the first half.

“I wouldn’t say anything changed per se, I just think we battened down the hatches and tightened up,” Nelson said.

Dothan had defeated Smiths Station 6-1 in the regular season, but Nelson expected the kind of battle his team got on Tuesday.

“I think the singular reason is it comes down to it’s a playoff game and it’s win or go home – everything is on the line,” Nelson said. “I knew we were going to get this from them. Especially when you beat a team 6-1 the first time, they’re going to want revenge the second time you meet.”

Dothan improves to 15-3-1, while Smiths Station ends its season at 9-7-3.