In a game between the two soccer rivals fighting it out for the area title, it became apparent early in the second half that a single goal might be all it took for victory.

Such proved to be the case as the game-winner came off the foot of Dothan’s Wesley Farmer, who connected on a booming kick from around 20 yards out that went into the top right corner of the goal with 28 minutes left in the Wolves’ 1-0 win over Enterprise before a big crowd at Rip Hewes Stadium on Tuesday night.

“Mason Roe got me the ball and I just saw this gap to my left side,” Farmer began. “So I just took a touch on my left side and hit it and found the top corner. I don’t know; it just happened.”

The victory gave Dothan the Class 7A, Area 3 championship. Both teams entered the game with a 6-1 area record and it marked the second time the Wolves have beaten Enterprise this season.

Dothan improved to 20-3-1 overall, 7-1 in area play, while Enterprise is 13-7-1 overall, 6-2 in the area.

“It was just a back-and-forth game,” Farmer said. “It was one of those rivalry games where you’ve just got to fight it out, and both teams got their chances and luckily we converted one of ours and they just happened to miss some of theirs. It was just a dogfight and we came out on top.”

Each team had plenty of scoring opportunities, but the young goalkeepers on both sides – freshman Sean Medina of Enterprise and sophomore Blake Rouse of Dothan – made save after save to make it a nail-biter to the end.

Rouse had 13 saves in recording the shutout.

“He’s amazing,” Farmer said of his teammate. “He really saved us multiple times in this game … and all season. He’s really reliable back there.”

Dothan coach Joe Nelson also spoke highly of Rouse.

“He’s our young lion on the team,” Nelson said. “He takes on a big role on this team and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Medina was just as impressive in goal for the Wildcats with eight saves.

“If you had told me before the year started that I would have a freshman starting in goal right now, I would have been really worried,” Enterprise coach Bruce Ladner said. “He’s made incredible strides and he’s had a good year.”

Dothan won at Enterprise 4-1 earlier in the season, but the battle Tuesday was much more competitive and that’s something Ladner was especially proud of from what’s predominately a young team. The Wildcats only have three seniors.

“Earlier in the season Dothan got us and we weren’t able to quite handle their pressure as well as we did tonight,” Ladner said. "We start four freshmen and they’ve grown up and I think we’ve competed really well.”

Nelson could sense his team was ready for battle.

“I could tell in warm-ups we were prepared … I could tell their mental state was ready to play this game,” he said. “The first half we looked really well, but we just couldn’t finish.

“Then in the second half, Wesley hit an amazing shot – you couldn’t ask for a better shot. Then after that it was survival mode.”

Enterprise had a penalty kick opportunity with 11:42 left in the game after a tripping call.

Robert Suter lined to kick and got off a strong shot, but it went off the crossbar and bounced down back into play before Dothan eventually cleared it out.

The Wildcats had another late opportunity with a free kick, but the shot by Lincoln Lascano went over the goal.

Roe had a few scoring opportunities shortly after Farmer scored, but Medina was up to the challenge each time in making some nice saves.

In the first half, a header in front by Farmer with less than five minutes left was knocked over the goal by Medina. It was Dothan’s best chance to score at that point of the game.

Enterprise’s Conrad Suter had a header in front with 28:47 to play that went over the goal. Less than a minute later, Farmer scored the game-winner that brought the large number of Dothan fans to their feet.

“I’m really thankful of the crowd we got today and the students who come out to support us,” Farmer said.

Not until the final whistle blew could the Wolves really celebrate.

“That was a great match,” Nelson said. “I don’t really expect any different when it comes to playing Enterprise, and then a big rivalry game with so much on the line.”

Both teams advance to the playoffs.

“I would like to think that Dothan is going to win their playoff game and we’ll win ours,” Ladner said. “Maybe we’ll get to play again.”

Dothan JV 1, Enterprise 1: Gavin Hendershott converted a penalty shot with 17 seconds left in the game for the Wolves to earn the tie.

Jake Severs scored the Enterprise goal off an assist from Brian Gomez.

Ricky Charles had seven saves in goal for Dothan.