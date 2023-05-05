Dothan boys soccer coach Joe Nelson put a fresh piece of chewing gum in his mouth before his team went back onto the field Friday night to begin the first of what would be two five-minute overtime periods against Auburn with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Just like Nelson needed a new piece of gum to manage his nerves, his team needed a fresh start of sorts after Auburn had rallied with two second-half goals to tie it 2-2, where it stood at the end of regulation and then two scoreless OTs.

But when it was all said and done, the Wolves had pulled off the victory in a penalty kick shootout – outscoring Auburn three goals to one – to set off a wild celebration in front of a raucous home crowd at Rip Hewes Stadium.

And Nelson then slam dunked his gum into a nearby garbage can and went to retrieve a bottle of water before putting into words what the moment felt like.

“I don’t know if I still believe it right now,” Nelson said. “That’s one of those games … I mean we like to make them close … but I would have been fine winning that one in regulation, but Auburn fought so hard.

“It speaks a lot to their program the way they came back. But at the end of the day, both teams were exhausted, but we just came out on top.”

Dothan (22-3-1) will play in the Class 7A semifinals on Thursday in Huntsville at 5 p.m. against Daphne (15-3-2), a 2-1 winner over Davidson on Friday. Huntsville (13-8-4) will face Oak Mountain (22-2-2) in the other semifinal. The winners will meet in the championship on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Nelson said it was the first PK shootout he has been involved with as a coach. It couldn’t have turned out more exciting for the Wolves.

With each team choosing five players, Dothan went first and Wes Farmer scored against Auburn goalkeeper Brody Cobine with a shot into the top right of the net.

Towns McGough was first up for Auburn, but his shot was knocked down beautifully by a diving Dothan goalie Blake Rouse.

Dothan’s Devin Shimabukuro then scored for the Wolves before Auburn’s Cooper Fain knocked a shot over the top of the goal, giving the Wolves a decisive early advantage in the shootout.

Cobine made a diving save on Mason Roe’s shot for Dothan and Auburn got a goal when Chapman Marlow deposited a shot past Rouse to give the Tigers life.

Dothan then got back on the scoreboard with a shot to the bottom right of the goalie by Cristian Hernandez. The victory then belonged to Dothan after a shot by Auburn’s Coan Park went over the goal.

“I’ve been telling these guys that in 8, 9 or whatever years of coaching, I’ve never been in PKs,” Nelson said. “I never want to go to PKs. It’s too nerve-racking.

“But I have full confidence in Blake (Rouse) and we close every practice with PKs. That is the lineup we went with in the last practice.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these boys and where this program is at right now. We talked to them at halftime and my assistant Caleb (Woodcock) has done a great job, and he just told then, ‘Look, I know we’re tired, but this is your opportunity. You may not get this opportunity again.’”

It actually looked as though Dothan was in pretty good shape with a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Roe had scored the first goal in regulation at the 26:40 mark after winning the ball and splitting two defenders to go in for the made shot.

With just 22 seconds left before halftime, Farmer was on the doorstep of the goal after a corner kick by Ashton Payne and put the ball in the net to close out the first 40 minutes.

But an Auburn team that had been the aggressor much of the first half kept battling in the second 40 minutes, getting a goal by Park with 25:49 left and then tying it with 14:23 to play when Michael Donaldson took a long pass, controlled it and then boomed it into the net.

In the first overtime, Auburn threatened when Park sent a low shot with 3:36 left that Rouse made a nice save on. In the second overtime, Rouse made another good save on a shot by Park in the final minute before the two teams were headed for the shootout.

Auburn girls 4, Dothan 1: The Wolves' season came to an end after the visiting Tigers went up 3-0 early in the second half to take full control.

In game that was very evenly played much of the first half, Auburn got on the scoreboard with 12:40 to play before the break when Meredith Martin won a ball, turned and put in a beautiful shot past Dothan goalkeeper Moriah Hogans.

The Tigers then went up 2-0 with 5:05 left before intermission when Lulabelle Hammer got a rebound and shot it into the goal.

Less than three minutes into the second half, Auburn’s Samantha Reitz made it a 3-0 advantage with a shot over Hogans’ head and into the net.

Dothan kept working and scored when Lauren Yu scored when Ragan Ellis came out of goal to defend for Auburn, but Yu got past her with a nice move and put the ball into the back of the net. Caroline Ezzell got the assist with 34:09 left in the game.

The Tigers virtually put it away with 23:43 left when Martin scored her second goal of the game.

Dothan ends its season at 16-6, while Auburn advances to the Final Four in Huntsville with a 13-4 record.

“All credit to them,” Dothan coach Haley Williams said of Auburn. “They are a very good team. I do feel the girls battled, and that’s what we wanted.

“What hurt us is … Auburn scored, but I do think a lot of it was self-inflicted on our part. We were trying to be a little too defensive-minded – backing up away from the ball and not being aggressive.

“But overall, our girls played hard and I’m so proud of them.”

With a relatively young roster, Williams is excited about the future.

“We’re going to make it to state … there’s no doubt about it,” Williams said of the seasons to come.