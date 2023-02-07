After suffering a stress fracture in his right leg before the cross country season began last September, Dothan High’s Ethan Johnston feared gaining a college scholarship in the sport may have slipped away.

But on Tuesday in front of family and friends in the Dothan High gymnasium, Johnston signed on the dotted line to join the Enterprise State Community College cross country team.

The accomplishment really doesn’t surprise Wolves’ cross country coach Melanie Fore.

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching Ethan for the last three years,” Fore said. “He’s a really great kid. He works really hard and he doesn’t let obstacles like breaking his leg interfere with his goals.

“I’ve never met a kid that is more persistent and harder working that Ethan. He doesn’t just work hard, but he’s a really good leader for the team. He’s always uplifting the other kids and always ensuring that they’re successful. I’m really proud of him.”

Johnston is appreciative of Enterprise State having faith in him to offer the scholarship, especially since he is coming off an injury.

“It was a stress fracture in my shin that happened a few days before our first meet,” Johnston said. “I was putting in a lot of miles and it was probably from over-working it. It was on Aug. 16 and I was out three months, which is the whole season. It’s so much better. I’m doing everything full force now.”

His best cross country time in high school was 18 minutes and 30.09 as a sophomore at the Trinity Co-Ed Tournament in Montgomery. His second best time was 18:46.51 at the AHSAA Class 7A state meet in 2021.

“I thank God for giving me this opportunity to do what I love,” Johnston said. “It’s really a blessing for what He’s done for me. I want to thank my coaches, especially coach Fore. I’ve had some annoying moments for her to handle with … it’s not an easy job.

“I want to thank my family for really supporting me all the way to when I first started until now, especially my dad. He paid for literally everything … a lot of money, a lot of time.

“He’s taken off for work and taken out from his free time just for me. I really appreciate it … the same for my brother. I want to thank my teammates in baseball and running – they’ve supported me all the way.”

Johnston also plays on the Dothan baseball team as an outfielder and pitcher. He’s considering giving baseball at try as well at ESCC.

“He’s not your typical cross country runner,” Dothan baseball coach Alex Sanford said. “He’s 6-2, 200 pounds and strong as an ox. He’s velocity has continued to grow and he swings the bat incredibly well.

“I’ve encouraged him when he steps on campus in Enterprise to get with coach (Bubba) Frichter and see if he can give it a run for the money because those sports are fall and spring, so it’s out there for the taking for him. We’re going to see hopefully if we can work him in the lineup and get him those reps to get him as prepared as possible.”

Johnston thinks he’ll be ready as a runner once he reaches the ESCC campus.

“We’re 7A, so we compete against the best athletes in the state and some athletes in Florida who are the best in the state,” Johnston said. “I was real excited when I went over for a visit and getting a full scholarship is real exciting.”