Dothan City Schools reinforces attendance procedures for home basketball games

Rose, Regina

Dothan City Schools will reinforce attendance procedures for upcoming Dothan home basketball games to align with the same procedures for home football games. The attendance procedures are put in place in the best interest of student and community safety.

To enhance public safety and expedite entry, Dothan City Schools implemented a clear bag policy for all after-school athletics and performing arts events. Visitors may bring in one (1) clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy.

Young adults 14 and under must be accompanied by their parent or guardian and must remain with them throughout the game.

