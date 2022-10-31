Dothan coach Jed Kennedy returns to football field, turns focus to playoffs

Dothan High football coach Jed Kennedy was back with his team Monday after a one-week suspension, focusing on the playoff game ahead with Foley instead of looking in the rearview mirror.

When the Wolves won their regular-season finale in Montgomery against Jeff Davis 41-12 last Thursday, the first-year head coach watched a live-streaming of the game.

“Never had to do that,” Kennedy said. “I just wanted to sit back and enjoy the game and sit and think about all the things that I missed about not being there.

“I watched it on the online feed and I think the one sign that you’re building a program that we’ve always talked about is if a piece of the puzzle is not there … a piece of the building is not three … the foundation keeps intact. The coaches did a phenomenal job of preparation.

“I was so proud of the kids. Man, they played hard and they really took care of business right from the start. The staff did an awesome job. I’m super proud of them.”

Kennedy was suspended last Monday after a video went viral of the coach throwing down volunteer staff member Early Walker when the volunteer got too close to the sidelines and a penalty flag was thrown during a touchdown run in the home win over Opelika two Fridays ago. Dothan city schools superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe, Dothan principal Dr. Keith Bland and Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble announced the decision during a press conference after an investigation into the incident.

Kennedy is ready to turn the page.

“Just excited to be back with the kids,” Kennedy said. “You get in this profession to work with kids.”

The coach made it known prior to the Monday interview he wouldn’t comment on the sidelines incident, instead would focus on the task at hand in getting ready for Foley (7-3 overall, 5-1 region), the top team in Class 7A, Region 1.

“Well, I think obviously they’re very athletic,” Kennedy said. “I think people know that the Mobile region is always going to be loaded with athletes and they’re the No. 1 seed, meaning they’re the best team coming out of that region. From that aspect, certainly have a lot of respect for them.”

The two teams each played two common opponents, one being Prattville – which Dothan defeated 14-10 and Foley lost to 34-20 to open the season – and Baker, which Dothan beat 43-15 and Foley lost to 56-35.

“They play six or seven kids both ways during the game, which I think is just very unique in 7A football,” Kennedy said. “They score a lot of points. From the looks of things, I think they’re probably a little bit ahead offensively rather defensively – they give up some points; they give up some yards.

“But they score points against everyone, so we’re going to have our work cut out for us when we’re on defense.”

Foley averages 32.2 points a game and allow 31.1 points a game (they have scored 34 or more in six of 10 games and allowed 32 or more in 7 of 10; Six of their 10 games have featured a combined 70 or more points, including a high of 91.

Dothan (7-3 overall, 5-3 region) finished fourth in the ultra-competitive Region 2, which Kennedy believes has well prepared his team for what’s ahead.

“I just read an article the other day where they called it the most competitive region in the state regardless of division,” Kennedy said. “When you have two what you consider tradition-rich programs like Opelika and Prattville in your region that didn’t even make the playoffs … I mean, that just shows the depth of every week you have to be ready to play.

“The thing we just told our kids is let’s just worry about us; let’s worry about our team and as every week goes on, let’s hope we control our own destiny.”

The Wolves have been a team that has gradually shown improvement.

“I think if you looked at us last spring and you looked at us now, you probably wouldn’t even think we’re the same football team,” Kennedy said. “I think if you look at our football team, we’ve taken steps each week with getting better.”

Kennedy is eager to see how his team responds to the road playoff game.

“Obviously when you come out of that region, we certainly feel like we’re battle-tested,” Kennedy said. “The thing I like about the playoffs is you get to play somebody you haven’t played. They haven’t seen us, they haven’t seen our schemes; they haven’t seen our kids.

“I don’t mind going on the road. I just kind of think it’s a new challenge. When you’re trying to change a program around, the number one way to I think show validation to the kids is winning.

“We have worked these kids really, really hard and they’ve responded. They come to work every day and they want to get better. I’m just glad they’re able to see rewards for the work they’ve put in.”