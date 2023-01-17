Dothan converts late free throws to beat Enterprise in overtime

The Dothan Wolves boys basketball team struggled at the free throw line in the first half of Tuesday’s region battle with Enterprise, but they hit them when it mattered the most.

The Wolves knocked down 6-of-9 free throws in overtime and cashed in a key steal with a layup to earn a 49-43 thriller over the Wildcats at the Dothan High gym.

It was the second nail-biter between the two teams in 11 days. Dothan took a three-point win in Enterprise on Jan. 6, holding on in the last play of the game

“What a game to say the least,” Dothan coach Jeremy Bynum said after Tuesday’s win. “That (Enterprise) is a really good team. I am proud of my guys for playing hard and responding to the adversity we put ourselves in.

“In the first half, we were 0-for-12 at the free-throw line and I am pretty sure we shot better in the second half (13-of-18). That is something we have to get better on as we finish out the season – mental focus to make free throws.”

The Wolves (18-3, 5-1) remained in control of their destiny in Class 7A, Area 3, needing only to sweep Jeff Davis (Friday) and Prattville (Tuesday) to take the regular-season area title.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Bynum said. “This was a good win, but we have to win Friday then go on the road and beat Prattville next week. If we do, we will host the area (tournament).”

Enterprise, the defending state champions, took another tough-luck loss, falling to 9-7 and 1-4 with six of the losses by 10 or less points, including all four area loses.

After seizing a 21-13 lead with 3:18 to go before halftime, the Wildcats managed just 22 points in the remaining 23 minutes, including just two in the overtime when they had three turnovers and were 1-of-3 from the floor plus 0-of-2 on free throws.

“It feels like we can’t score,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “We don’t even get shot attempts. Our turnovers are just devastating. We are working so hard on the defensive end and we don’t even get shot attempts when we get stops and it is killing us.”

The Wildcats finished with 31 turnovers, highlighted by 17 Wolves steals.

Enterprise, though, rallied in the final 20 seconds of regulation to force the overtime after Dothan eased out to a 41-36 lead. Tre Kemmerlin knocked down a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and after a traveling violation on Dothan, the Wildcats tied it on an ensuing inbounds play when Keion Dunlap hit a layup off a pass from inbounder Mykel Johnson with five seconds left.

“It was one of the few things we were able to execute on offense tonight,” Harrelson said of the design play that got Dunlap open on the low blocks. “We spend a lot of time in practice on inbounds plays. We drew it up and we were able to execute it.”

Dothan had one last chance. Thomas Dowd fired a long inbounds pass after the basket down court to Raymon Blackmon, who had an open 3-pointer right of the top of the key, but it bounced off the rim and the horn sounded before a putback, leaving the game knotted at 41.

The four-minute extra period opened with Enterprise’s Baldwin on a traveling violation in traffic. The Wolves missed a 3-pointer on their first possession, but a foul after the shot allowed Blackmon to go the foul line with 3:01 left. He made 1-of-2.free throws to put DHS up one.

Then came the key play of the overtime as Dowd deflected a pass with teammate Mehaki Menefee picking it up for a steal. After the Wolves moved it up court, Dowd fired down low to Bryson Berry, who earned a layup, was fouled and converted the free throw to put Dothan up 45-41 with 2:13 left.

After a missed 3-point attempt by Enterprise, Dowd was fouled with 1:56 left. He made the first one and initially missed the second one, but the Wildcats were called for an early-entry lane violation, allowing Dowd to shoot another free throw, which he made to increase the margin to 47-41.

Enterprise turned it over when a pass went off a player’s fingertips out of bounds, but the Wildcats got it back on a steal from Andrew Purcell, who was fouled with 1:23 left. However, he missed both free throws, leaving it still a six-point Wolves lead.

Dowd hit 1-of-2 free throws with 1:15 left, making it 48-41. After a missed Enterprise 3-pointer and a Dothan traveling violation, the Wildcats’ Johnson made a layup with 34 seconds left – the only points of the OT for Enterprise – to cut it to 48-43.

Dowd added 1-of-2 free throws with 21.2 seconds left and after a Dothan steal, the Wolves ran out the remaining clock.

Dowd led the Wolves with 24 points, including two highlight reels dunks, one two-hand dunk on a fastbreak, the other a one-handed dunk driving through an open middle of the lane. Menefee added eight points.

Dunlap led the Wildcats with nine points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Tucker Wadsworth added eight points.

The man defenses for both teams were solid most of the night, giving the opposing team few good looks and forcing long possessions and eventually either turnovers or missed shots, leading to the low-scoring game.

Enterprise came out efficient early, hitting 5-of-8 shots in the opening quarter, including a 3-pointer each from Wadsworth and Purcell, to seize a 13-9 lead by the period’s end.

Wadsworth popped another 3-pointer early in the second quarter and Johnson added one a few minutes later to give EHS a 20-13 lead with 4:24 left in the half. Kemmerlin hit 1-of-2 free throws with 3:18 left to push the margin to eight.

Dothan scored the final six points to cut it to 21-19 at halftime. Michael Coleman had a drive layup through the lane, while Dowd had his one-handed dunk and a turnaround jumper after an offensive rebound in the surge.

Enterprise eased out to a 26-21 lead in the third quarter, but the Wolves erupted early in the fourth quarter to take a 30-28 lead following a fastbreak dunk by Keith Stampley. The Wolves eventually pushed the lead to five, but Enterprise rallied in the final minute to force the overtime.

Enterprise girls 43, Dothan 39: Enterprise held off Dothan in a close girls game, taking a 43-39 win.

The Wildcats improved to 14-8 overall and 5-0 in area play with three games left. Dothan fell to 5-11 and 3-3.

Enterprise led by two with 13.9 seconds left when a give-and-go inbounds pass off the side from Brooklyn Kemmerlin to Sarah Amos back to Kemmerlin led to a layup to seal the win.

Amos led EHS with 18 points. Madison Esenwien followed with six points.

Monica Morrison led Dothan with 11 points and Charisma Doss added eight.