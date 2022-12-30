Dothan defeats Houston Academy to win Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Coming into Friday’s Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic championship game against Houston Academy, Dothan Wolves' players had redemption on their mind.

The Wolves lost by 32 points in the finals a year ago to Eufaula. This year, they made sure there was no such result, coming out aggressive early to build a big lead before fighting off the scrappy Raiders to earn a 55-45 victory and win the 16th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic at a nearly packed Dothan Civic Center on Friday night.

The title is the first for Dothan High as the Wolves, who are in their fourth year after consolidation of Dothan and Northview.

“It means a lot (to win the title),” Dothan senior Thomas Dowd said. “We came in last year and kind of got embarrassed by Eufaula in the finals, so we all wanted this to be a like a redemption game and that is what happened. We came in and we took care of business, so we are excited.”

First-year head coach Jeremy Bynum wasn’t around for last year’s championship game, but knew his players were motivated to win this year’s title.

“Most of them have played in this since the ninth grade or 10th grade and this was the first time they have had a chance to finish it,” Bynum said. “They were in the finals last year and lost to Eufaula and that was one of the things they put on their check list for the season was to win the Hoops Classic.”

The Wolves (14-3) were led in the finals by Dowd, the Moses Knight MVP award winner, who had a game-high 28 points and eight rebounds. The 6-foot-7 Troy signee finished the four Dothan tournament games with 74 points, including three games of 20 or more points.

“I come in every day and I work hard in practice,” Dowd said. “I feel like I have earned it because I put in the work for it and when you put in the work, you see the results.”

Bynum said his star player is getting better every day.

“Thomas is getting better and better and it doesn’t have anything to do with his athletic ability,” Bynum said. “He is starting to understand the game more and watching film more and his IQ has been higher.”

Mehkai Menefee added 16 points and five rebounds for Dothan in Friday’s title victory.

The Class 3A fourth-ranked Raiders of Houston Academy (17-2) were led by Cam Dyer with 14 points, Rod Jackson with 12 and Kadyn Mitchell with 10. Mitchell also had a team-high six rebounds for HA, which continually fought back throughout the night as Dothan tried to pull away. Ethan Coachman added nine points and was named the Adam Deese Sixth Man Award winner, given to the top player off the bench at the tournament.

Dowd, Menefee and Keith Stampley earned all-tournament team honors for Dothan, while Mitchell, Dyer and Jackson were selected for HA.

Dothan came out aggressive in the opening quarter, both in its press and on the offensive glass.

The Wolves created nine Raider turnovers and earned eight offensive rebounds to establish a 15-4 first quarter lead.

After the teams traded baskets for an early 2-2 tie, Dothan scored 11 straight in a two-minute stretch to capture a 13-2 lead with 3:27 left in the opening quarter. Dowd had seven of the points off a jumper, a 3-pointer and a putback. Menefee added a putback and Bryson Berry a layup after a Raymon Blackmon steal.

“Honestly, that has been how we have been all year,” Bynum said of the early surge. “We came into this tournament and we struggled in the first quarter but before we started out hot and the third quarter has been our downfall. We kind of flipped it before tonight.”

The Wolves pushed the lead out to 15 at 22-7 with 6:22 left in the second quarter after a Dowd 3-pointer, but then Houston Academy began to claw back into it behind the play of front-court players Dyer and Coachman. The duo combined on all nine points, including six from Dyer, during a 9-1 Raider run that cut it to 23-16 with 3:34 left.

A fastbreak layup by Jackson sliced the margin to five with 2:28 left.

Dothan popped the margin back to eight on a 3-pointer in transition by Berry, but HA finished the half with four points in the final minute to pull within 26-22 at halftime. All four points came on Jackson free throws off offensive rebounds.

The Raiders finished the second quarter with four offensive boards, leading to six points.

Dowd finished the opening half with 13 points and four rebounds with all of the rebounds coming off the offensive end. Menefee added eight opening-half points for DHS.

Jackson and Dyer both had eight points to lead the Raider first-half effort.

The Raiders cut the deficit to three early in the third following a Mitchell 3-pointer, but the Wolves scored seven straight to build a 35-25 advantage as Dowd hit a 3-pointer, Menefee a left baseline jumper and Stampley a layup after a good pass from Berry.

After a layup by HA’s Dyer, the Wolves scored eight straight to extend the margin to 43-27. Dowd had six of the points and Menefee added the other two points.

Houston Academy closed the gap to 43-31 after three periods as Mitchell hit two technical free throws and Coachman scored down low.

The Raiders cut it to eight early in the fourth off a Coachman basket off a nice feed from Mitchell and a turnaround jumper by Dyer.

That was close, though, as the Raiders would get as Dothan pushed the lead back to 12 and maintained a double-digit the rest of the way.

Headland 49, Carroll 46 (2OT): Sparked by three steals, Headland opened a five-point lead in the second overtime, but had to survive a last second three-quarters of the court desperation shot by Carroll that hit off the back rim to end the consolation game.

Headland earned a 48-43 lead after opening the second extra session with a 7-2 run, highlighted by a spinning layup from Tylen Williams, a fastbreak layup by Cornelius Arnold and three-of-four free throws.

Both teams couldn’t convert on two possessions each with Carroll turning it over a charging call and a turnover and Headland turning it over and missing two free throws.

With less than 5 seconds left, Carroll’s Zavier Womack knocked down a 3-pointer on the right wing after claiming an offensive rebound, cutting the Rams lead to 48-46. Headland’s Tylen Williams then hit 1-of-2 free throws with 2.2 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Carroll’s Takoda McLeod got off a three-fourth of the court heave before the buzzer and it was on target, but bounced off the back rim.

The teams went to double overtime behind action-packed final seconds of the first overtime.

Headland surged up 40-39 when Caleb Dozier hit 1-of-2 free throws with 25.7 seconds left.

After a time out, Carroll’s McLeod hit a driving jumper with seven seconds left to put the Eagles up 41-40.

Headland quickly raced up court and Arnold appeared headed to a layup, but Womack, the Eagles’ 6-foot-7 center, came in to block the shot, one of many shots he blocked on the night.

The ball bounced around and a foul was called on Carroll in the scramble with 0.3 seconds left. Headland’s Jamarion Belcher missed the first one and needed to hit the second to tie it. The attempt bounced off the left side of the rim and rolled in to tie it at 41 and forced the second overtime.

The teams also had a furious final three minutes of regulation. Headland rallied from six down early in the period to go up 32-31 with 3:05 left behind a 7-0 run.

McLeod hit two free throws with 2:10 left to put the Eagles up one, but a Jaxon Williams steal and fastbreak layup gave the Rams the lead back at 34-33.

The Eagles broke Headland’s press on the ensuing possession, leading to a layup by Belcher off a good pass from Womack and a 35-34 Carroll lead with 1:23 left.

Headland tied it when Jaxon Williams made 1-of-2 free throws with 1:09 left.

Carroll’s Miles Ansley missed a three on the ensuing play with 50 seconds left and Headland decided to hold the ball for a final shot, but Dozier missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

Arnold led the Rams with 19 points and Tyler Williams followed with 12.

Carroll was led by Womack, who had 21 points and 19 rebounds with 11 offensive rebounds. Person and McLeod followed with eight each.

3-point shootout winner: Jacob Lowery, Georgiana

Adam Deese 6th Man Award: Ethan Coachman, Houston Academy

TOPs Sportsmanship Award: Northside Methodist Academy

All-tournament team: Thomas Dowd, Dothan; Mehkai Menefee, Dothan; Keith Stampley, Dothan; Rod Jackson, Houston Academy; Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy; Cam Dyer, Houston Academy; Cornelius Arnold, Headland; Tylen Williams, Headland; Jaxon Williams, Headland; Lakeith Person, Carroll; Takoda McLeod, Carroll; Zavier Womack, Carroll; Robert Darden, Geneva County; Cam Fields, Ashford.

Moses Knight MVP Award: Thomas Dowd, Dothan