Dothan defeats NMA in volleyball, Providence sweeps tri-match

Dothan’s volleyball team had a mindset to finish strong Monday afternoon in its match against Northside Methodist.

The Wolves accomplished the mission – both in rallies and in sets during a 25-22, 17-25, 15-11 victory over the Knights to open a tri-match at the Dothan gym.

Both teams had a match afterwards with Providence Christian to finish the meet.

The win for Dothan came on the heels of season-opening losses at Calera on Thursday.

“It feels good to get our first win of the season,” Dothan head coach Brianne Kent said. “We went up to Calera Thursday and played Calera and Jemison and we just weren’t able to finish. I had two starters that weren’t playing Thursday and they were able to come out and play today, so that changed the whole game for us.

“One of the things we weren’t able to do the other day was put the play away. We were able to hang with them most of the time defensively, but we weren’t able to finish it offensively. Today we were able to do that. We were able to put kills away.”