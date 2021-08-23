Dothan defeats NMA in volleyball, Providence sweeps tri-match

Dothan’s volleyball team had a mindset to finish strong Monday afternoon in its match against Northside Methodist.
The Wolves accomplished the mission – both in rallies and in sets during a 25-22, 17-25, 15-11 victory over the Knights to open a tri-match at the Dothan gym.
Both teams had a match afterwards with Providence Christian to finish the meet.
The win for Dothan came on the heels of season-opening losses at Calera on Thursday.
“It feels good to get our first win of the season,” Dothan head coach Brianne Kent said. “We went up to Calera Thursday and played Calera and Jemison and we just weren’t able to finish. I had two starters that weren’t playing Thursday and they were able to come out and play today, so that changed the whole game for us.
“One of the things we weren’t able to do the other day was put the play away. We were able to hang with them most of the time defensively, but we weren’t able to finish it offensively. Today we were able to do that. We were able to put kills away.”
The two missing starters Thursday were senior setter Hadley Williams and junior outside hitter Zaele Curry as both were held out with injuries. Both had an impact Monday against Northside Methodist. Williams had team highs of nine assists and three aces plus two digs. Curry earned four kills, two digs and two blocks in the three-set match.
Northside Methodist coach Terri Dennis said her team mostly played well, but had trouble in the back row in defending Dothan attacks.
“We played well,” Dennis said. “It is early in the season, so there are some things that we need to work on. We served very well, but we had some poor (defensive) coverages as we still have some issues in the back court. Dothan did a good job of getting the ball back.”
Another issue for NMA was setting up hitters.
“We are working through the setting,” Dennis said. “My senior setter (Ellie Williams) is coming back from a knee injury, so she is not all the way 100 percent and my other setter is a 10th grader (Joleigh Parmer) and she just came back from COVID. This was her first day back.”
In addition to an ability to finish strong on plays, Dothan also finished the back end of sets strong as well.
Northside Methodist led most of the first set and held a 19-17 advantage after an illegal hitting violation on Dothan. The Wolves, though, scored six straight to wrestle the lead away at 23-19. The surge started when Williams nicely put a two-hand shot in the back right corner away from Knight defenders. Arianah Lomnick delivered two aces around two NMA hitting errors to also highlight the flurry.
Northside Methodist stayed in it briefly with three straight points, the last on a Mary Dennis kill, but Dothan’s Peyton Preston finished the set with a kill to give the Wolves a 25-22 win.
In the second set, the Knights broke away from an 11-11 tie to a 16-11 advantage. Two kills by Kayden Williams highlighted the string for NMA.
The Wolves got no closer than four points as the Knights pulled away to a 25-17 victory with a tap-down block by Layna Grooms ending the set.
Dothan, though, showed its finishing strong mentality in the decisive third set.
The Wolves, behind a 4-0 start, led 10-4 and later 12-8 when the Knights cut the deficit to one at 12-11 on a kill by Kayden Williams off an assist from Ellie Williams.
A serve into the net by NMA was followed by the Knights having trouble returning on a volley, pushing Dothan to match point.
Hadley Williams then finished the match in style with an ace to give Dothan a 15-11 win.
In addition to the production from Curry and Hadley Williams, the Wolves got six kills, five digs, two aces and two blocks from Lomnick, three blocks and two kills from Preston and three kills, four blocks and two aces from Kayla Hill. Mattie Dodson had six digs, Ella Wood three assists, Annakay Karabin two blocks and Kamri White two kills.
For the Knights, Mary Dennis had six kills and Vanessa Davis, Kayden Williams and Rachel Gray all had four kills. Gray had two aces and Dennis, Davis and Williams added a block each.
Providence varsity sweeps NMA: Providence Christian’s varsity defeated Northside Methodist 25-17, 25-17.
Ella Houston had 19 assists, three aces and six digs, Reagan Stevens had five kills and two aces and Lucy Griffin had five kills. Also for PCS, Megan Stewart had four kills, two block assists and a solo block. Anna Grace O’Bryan had nine digs. Scout Smith and Olivia Bruner had three kills each. Bruner, Stevens, Marlie Kate Maddox and Maggie McCollough had two digs each.
For NMA, Ellie Williams had three assists, Mary Dennis had four kills and two digs, Vanessa Davis had four kills, Kayden Williams had three blocks, Rachel Gray had two aces and Layna Grooms had four blocks and five kills.
Providence Christian varsity sweeps DHS: Providence Christian finished the night with a 25-14, 25-8 win over Dothan.
Ella Houston had 12 assists, five aces and four digs to lead PCS (2-1). Megan Stewart had five kills, two aces and two digs. Lucy Griffin added two kills, while Reagan Stevens had two kills and four digs. Anna Grace O’Bryan had six digs and two aces. Scout Smith earned four digs and Maggie McCollough had two aces.
Northside Methodist JV downs Dothan: The Knights junior varsity team defeated Dothan 25-15, 23-25, 15-4.
Anna Griggs had seven aces and nine assists to lead NMA. Lillian Slaick had seven kills, Dana Cool and Karleigh Mills both had six kills and Samantha Davis five kills. Davis also had three assists. Emilee Quattlebaum and Makalyn Gainey both had two aces.
For Dothan, Lauren Yu had three aces and seven assists and Marah Delgado, Aaliayah Taylor and Maggie Benton all had three kills. Jayda Blackmon had six digs and Delgado two.
Northside Methodist JV downs PCS: The Knights defeated the Eagles 25-23, 25-13.
Anna Griggs had five assists and one ace, Lillian Slaick had four kills, Makalyn Gainey had three kills and three aces and Dana Cool had seven kills and one ace.