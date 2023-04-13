This weekend’s Dothan Diamond Classic bracket is now set as teams begin the final battles for the tournament title.

Ariton, Geneva, Wicksburg and Enterprise earned No. 1 seeds and first-round byes in the 20-team bracket following pool play that concluded Wednesday night.

Bracket play begins Friday at 2 p.m. at Dothan’s James Oates Park with four opening-round games between fourth and fifth pool teams. All the other teams start in second-round action at 4 or 6 p.m., with winners advancing to the quarterfinals at 8 p.m.

The tournament shifts to the Westgate Softball Complex for semifinals Saturday at 11 a.m. The consolation and championship games are set for 1 p.m.

Prior to the semifinals, power hitters compete in the annual Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby at 9 a.m.

Both Ariton and Geneva finished pool play unbeaten after winning final pool games Wednesday. Ariton defeated Carroll 16-5 and Cottonwood 4-2 to finish Pool C with a 4-0 record.

Geneva downed Geneva County 9-0 and Houston Academy 3-1 to finish Pool D at 4-0.

Wicksburg and Enterprise earned the other pool top spots on tiebreakers.

Wicksburg and Ashford both finished 3-1 in Pool A, but the Panthers won the head-to-head match-up to take the top seed.

Enterprise finished in a three-way tie for first in Pool B with Rehobeth and Brantley as all three ended up 3-1 in pool play with each team beating each other. The Wildcats won the top spot by allowing the fewest runs in the four pool games, giving up just 11 runs compared to Brantley (13) and Rehobeth (17).

Friday’s tournament action at James Oates starts at 2 p.m. with Providence Christian (Pool B No. 4) facing Geneva County (Pool D No. 5) on Field 6; Dale County (Pool D No. 4) against Houston County (Pool B No. 5) on Field 3; Carroll (Pool C No. 4) versus Headland (Pool A No. 5) on Field 4 and Dothan (Pool A No. 4) playing Northside Methodist (Pool C No. 5) on Field 5.

At 4 p.m., Cottonwood (Pool C No. 3) plays Rehobeth (Pool B No 2) on Field 6; G.W. Long (Pool A No. 3) faces Houston Academy (Pool D No. 2) on Field 3; Pike Road (Pool D No. 3) meets Slocomb (Pool C No.. 2) on Field 4 and Brantley (Pool B No. 3) battles Ashford (Pool A No. 2) on Field 5.

The 6 p.m. games feature the pool champions against first-round winners. Wicksburg meets the Providence Christian-Geneva County winner on Field 6; Ariton faces the Dale County-Houston County winner on Field 3; Enterprise plays the Carroll-Headland winner on Field 4 and Geneva battles the Dothan-Northside Methodist winner on Field 5.

Below are recaps of Wednesday’s pool play action.

Ariton 16, Carroll 5: Kaydee Phillips was 4-for-4 with two home runs and three runs batted in and Macileigh Bragg was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in for Ariton.

Nya Allen and Hollis Cherry both had two hits with one RBI. Caitlyn Webb had a hit with four RBI and Mattie-Grace Heath had a hit and two RBI.

Beth Dixon was the winning pitcher, striking out three.

For Carroll, Sarabeth Henry had three hits and a RBI and Mykala Worley had two hits with one RBI. Taylor Trawick and Makynzye Bonner added a hit and RBI each.

Slocomb 9, Cottonwood 5: Gracie Ward was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in and Calie Seay was 2-for-3 with two RBI and both hit a homer for Slocomb.

Jacie Hall, Chloe Andrews and Molly McGowan all had two hits each with Hall driving in two runs and Andrews one.

Emma Nichols was the winning pitcher, striking out six over four innings.

For Cottonwood, Delaney Acosta had two hits with one RBI and Bella Braswell had a double and RBI.

Wicksburg 15, Headland 0: Megan Cochran went 3-for-3 with a pair of three-run homers for six runs batted in and pitched a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for Wicksburg.

The Panthers hit five homers, including four in the first inning. Ella Grace Kelley (two-run), Anslie Ellenburg (three-run) and Lana Carpenter (two-run) hit the others.

Dahlia Ganz had two hits and Emily Mathis had a hit and RBI.

Addy Davis and Lizzy Varnum had a single each for Headland.

Ashford 2, G.W. Long 1: Savannah Money struck out 10 and allowed only two hits and one unearned run and Kadence Carroll had a tie-breaking RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

Amiyah Lewis added a RBI off an error for Ashford.

Makayla Phillips had a run-scoring double for G.W. Long. Aubreigh Haynes allowed only four hits and one unearned run for Long.

Rehobeth 17, Houston County 2: Shelby Davis was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, Mattox Richards 3-for-4 with a RBI and Bayleigh Nowlin 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead Rehobeth.

Gracie Alberson and Jessa Buker both added a hit and RBI.

Davis and Alaina Cobb combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Cobb was credited with the win.

Brantley 4, Enterprise 2: Kaylee Navarre struck out seven and allowed only two hits and one earned run over five innings and AC Free had a go-ahead two-run triple in the top of the fifth.

Kaitlyn Piggott added a run-scoring single and Alex Grimes a RBI ground out.

Taylor Danford had a run-scoring double and Georgia Lessman had a RBI bases loaded walk for Enterprise.

Slocomb 6, Northside Methodist 5: Gracie Ward was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in, highlighted by a three-run homer, to lead Slocomb.

Emma Nichols and Jacie Hall both added a hit and RBI. Calie Seay, the winning pitcher, worked 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing three hits and two unearned runs, while striking out three.

Marah Stuckey and Ally Holland both had a hit and RBI for NMA.

Ariton 4, Cottonwood 2: Nya Allen was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Caitlyn Webb and Lizzy Faircloth both had a hit and RBI to lead Ariton. Sydney Adams was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts over five innings.

For Cottonwood, Chloe Lee had two hits.

Dothan 5, G.W. Long 5 (tie): Savanna Kendrick, Sara Harris and Harmoni Descalzi had two hits each for Dothan with Descalzi driving in a run and Kinley German had a hit with two RBI.

Ainsley Watts homered and drove in two for Long. Mille Munn added a double and two RBI and Ally Whitehead a double and RBI.

Wicksburg 10, Ashford 0: Ellie Cox pitched a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and added a hit and RBI on offense.

Megan Cochran and Dahlia Ganz both had two hits and two RBI, Lana Carpenter had two hits with one RBI and Sarah Turvin had two hits. Kelsey Ellenburg and Chloe Joyner both had a hit with two RBI.

Enterprise 17, Houston County 0: Jamie Jackson pitched a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and drove in two runs on offense.

Addy Whaley was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four runs batted in, Graycn Snell and Lee Lott were both 2-for-2 with Snell driving in two and Lott one. Ane Blevins added a single with two RBI.

Carroll 5, Northside Methodist 1: Mykala Worley had two hits with one RBI and Sarabeth Henry added a hit and RBI for Carroll. Taylor Trawick was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing only five hits and one unearned run over five innings.

Alyssa Turner had two hits and Kolbi Hall had a single and RBI for NMA.

Dothan 8, Headland 5: Ashlynn Sasser was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Kinley German had a double and three RBI for Dothan. Savanna Kendrick was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts over five innings.

Addy Davis and Jessie Shaw had a hit and RBI for Headland.

Rehobeth 11, Brantley 10: In a game that didn’t count toward the tournament standings, Rehobeth scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth capped by Mattox Richards’ walk-off two-run single.

Richards was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, while Kryslin Lane belted a three run-homer and Addy Kirkland had a hit and three RBI. Maddie Williams added two RBI.

Alex Grimes was 3-for-3 with two homers and a three RBI for Brantley, while AC Free belted a three-run homer and Kaylee Navarre a solo homer.

Pike Road 6, Dale County 2: Shaylee Greathouse had a single and two RBI to lead Dale County.

Geneva 9, Geneva County 0: Makaley Boswell and Isabelle Padgett combined on a five-inning three-hit shutout with Boswell striking out over 3 1/3 innings. Padgett had one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.

Boswell had a triple and a homer with two RBI and Katlyn Conner was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Kaylee Watson had two hits for Geneva County.

Geneva 3, Houston Academy 1: Katlyn Conner pitched a five-inning two-hitter with eight strikeouts and Riley Beckerich had a two-run single and Erin Curry a RBI single for Geneva.

Mary Suzan Aman and Mallory Magrino had a single each for HA.

Dale County 4, Geneva County 0: Shayleigh Whitman pitched a five-inning one-hitter with five strikeouts and added two doubles on offense. Ainyah Stokes had a RBI double and Elly Castle a run-scoring single.

Maci Strickland had a single for the lone Geneva County hit.

Houston Academy 5, Pike Road 2: Emily Adams struck out five and allowed only three hits and two runs.

Mary Suzan Aman had two hits to lead the offense. Emily Maddox and Jadyn Rausch added a hit and RBI each.