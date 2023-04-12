The Rebels upset Class 2A No. 1 ranked Wicksburg in the opening round of the Dothan Diamond Classic, taking a 10-0 win over the Panthers.

Aubreigh Haynes pitched a four-inning three-hit shutout with two strikeouts and two walks. Ainsley Watts was 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and four runs batted in and Ally Whitehead was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in to lead the Long offense. Makayla Phillips had two hits, one a double, with one RBI. Maleah Long also had a RBI.

Ellie Cox had a double and Ella Grace Kelley and Sarah Turvin had a single each for three Panther hits.

G.W. Long 12, Headland 3: Ally Whitehead hit two homers and drove in four runs and Makayla Phillips and Millie Munn both added homers to pace G.W. Long.

Phillips finished with two hits and three runs batted in and Munn two hits with one RBI. Ainsley Watts added two doubles and two runs batted in and Maleah Long had two hits.

Phillips was the winning pitcher, striking out two over three innings.

Ava Allsup had a two-run double for Headland. Jessie Shaw had a RBI on a ground out.

Wicksburg 12, Dothan 1: Ellie Cox threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one, and added a three-run walk-off homer on offense.

Ella Grace Kelley and Lana Carpenter both had two hits and two runs batted in and Megan Cochran added a hit and two RBI. Chloe Joyner earned a solo homer.

Ashford 8, Headland 0: Savannah Money pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and one walk in the pitching circle and added a solo homer on offense to lead Ashford.

Amiyah Lewis had three hits with two runs batted in and Olivia Dodson, Raeleigh Jordan and Katelynn Money had a hit and RBI each.

Ava Allsup and Layla Godwin had a single each for Headland.

Ashford 5, Dothan 1: Emma Ard and Savannah Money combined to limit Dothan to a run and four hits over five innings.

Ard, the winning pitcher, went four innings and struck out one with giving up the hits and run. Money struck out the side in the fifth.

Money belted a two-run homer and a double and Amiyah Lewis had two hits, one a solo homer, while Raeleigh Jordan added a single and RBI.

Kinley German had two of the four hits for Dothan.

At James Oates Park

Enterprise 6, Rehobeth 5: Skyler Frey’s two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning gave the Wildcats the win.

Lee Lott had two doubles and two RBI, while Ane Blevins and Lila Faulk had a hit and RBI for Enterprise.

Addy Kirkland had a two-run single and a solo home run to lead Rehobeth.

Enterprise 9, Providence Christian 2: Macy Robinette and Georgia Lessman both had two hits with Robinette driving in two runs and Lessman one, while Kinley Hutto and Lee Lott both had a hit with two RBI to lead Enterprise.

Skyler Frey pitched two innings and gave up one hit and two runs, while striking out three. Jamie Jackson pitched three scoreless innings with two hits allowed.

Maddie Norris had a two-run homer for Providence.

Rehobeth 11, Brantley 9: After Brantley scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning, Rehobeth rallied with five in the bottom half to snatch the win away, capped by Maddie Williams’s walk-off three-run double.

Regan Valenzuela had a run-scoring single and Gracie Alberson drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run before Williams’ hit.

Williams finished with three hits and four runs batted in. Jaslyn Andrews had two hits, one a solo homer, and Addy Kirkland had a hit with two RBI. Mattox Richards had two hits.

Geneva 2, Dale County 0: Riley Beckerich pitched a five-inning three-hit shutout with one strikeout for Geneva.

Katlyn Conner drew a bases-loaded walk for one run and an error scored the other run.

Five players had a single each for Geneva and three players had a single each for Dale County.

Ariton 6, Slocomb 3: Nya Allen’s two-run single in the third inning gave the Purple Cats some cushion.

Mattie-Grace Heath hit a two-run homer, Kaydee Phillips had a RBI double and Macileigh Bragg had a run-scoring for Ariton. Allen and Bragg both had two hits.

Sydney Adams was the winning pitcher, striking out four.

Carlee Jowers had a hit and RBI as the RedTops had just three hits.

Ariton 13, Northside Methodist 5: Nya Allen, Kaydee Phillips, Hollis Cherry, Macileigh Bragg and Beth Dixon all had two hits with Bragg driving in two runs and the others one run each.

Caitlyn Webb and Lizzy Faircloth both had a hit with two runs batted in.

Faircloth was the winning pitcher, striking out five over five innings.

For NMA, Kolbi Hall had three hits and two runs batted in and Emilee Quintero had a double with two RBI.

Cottonwood 8, Carroll 7: Bella Braswell delivered a walk-off two-run single to give Cottonwood the win.

Braswell finished with three hits and the two RBI. Meri-Grace Miller had two hits with one RBI and Delaney Acosta drove in four runs, including two off a homer. Chloe Lee was the winning pitcher.

For Carroll, Mykala Worley had two hits and two runs batted in and Sarabeth Henry had two hits, including a run-scoring double, and Taylor Trawick had a RBI double and a RBI sacrifice fly. Tori Davidson also had a RBI.

Cottonwood 7, Northside Methodist 5: Cottonwood scored three in the top of the fifth to take the win.

Ty Nodd delivered a go-ahead two-run single after a RBI single by Alexa Acosta. Meri-Grace Miller had three hits and Laney Strange had two hits, while Chloe Lee added a hit and two RBI for Cottonwood.

Lee was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out three over three innings.

For NMA, Alyssa Turner had two singles and Kobli Hall had single with two RBI.

Slocomb 7, Carroll 6: Calie Seay’s run-scoring single scored Emma Nichols to give the RedTops a walk 7-6 win in the fifth inning.

Gracie Ward had two hits and three runs batted in and Carlee Jowers and Nichols had two hits each with a RBI.

Seay was the winning pitcher, striking out four over five innings.

For Carroll, Mykala Worley had two hits with three runs batted in, Kaylyn Holt had a single and RBI and Sarabeth Henry also had a RBI.

Houston Academy 6, Dale County 4: Houston Academy scored four runs in the fourth to overcome a 4-2 deficit.

Emily Maddox had a two-run single and a RBI off a fielder’s choice. Molly Magrino added a hit and RBI for the Raiders.

Braya Hodges was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out all six batters she faced.

For Dale County, Shayleigh Whitman had two hits, including a three-run homer.

Houston Academy 18, Geneva County 0: Emily Maddox struck out nine and pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout.

Jayden Rausch had two hits and three runs batted in and both Molly Magrino and Maddox had two hits and two RBI. Maddie Jerkins two hits with one RBI.

Molly Rutland added a hit and two RBI and Emily Adams drove in three runs.

Kaylee Watson had a triple and Marley Gieselmann had a single for Geneva County.

Pike Road 17, Geneva County 0: The Bulldogs earned only one hit in the three-inning loss – a double by Maci Strickland.

Brantley10, Houston County 0: Alex Grimes hit two homers and drove in three runs and pitched a four-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for Brantley.

Coco Stamps had two hits, one a triple, and two RBI and both Kaylee Navarre and Campbell Hawthorne had two hits each for Brantley.

Aaniyah Barber had a single for the Houston County hit.