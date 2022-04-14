DOTHAN DIAMOND CLASSIC: G.W. Long wins two to win pool play

G.W. Long won a pair of games Thursday at the Dothan Diamond Classic to win its pool and claim one of the No. 1 seeds in bracket play starts Friday at the Westgate Softball Complex.

Dale County, Long, Rehobeth and Geneva won the four brackets and have first-round byes for the bracket (see schedule below recaps).

G.W. Long 11, Enterprise 0: Makayla Phillips pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with two strikeouts and was 2-for-2 with a two-run single on offense, while Maleah Long and Ally Whitehead both had two hits, including a two-run homer, and three runs batted in to lead G.W. Long.

Makenna Long had three hits, including a run-scoring single, and Millie Munn had a RBI single and Dallas Potter a RBI ground out.

Ane Blevins had a single for the only Enterprise hit.

G.W. Long 15, Geneva County 2: Emma Claire Long had two hits, one a homer, and two runs batted in and Makayla Phillips had two doubles and three RBI to lead G.W. Long.

Makenna Long and Ally Whitehead both had two hits, one a double, and two RBI.

Aubreigh Haynes and Whitehead pitched for Long with Haynes earning three strikeouts.

Ashford 2, Headland 0: Barrett Lawrence had a two-run single in the bottom of the third for the game’s only scoring and pitcher Emma Ard pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with four strikeouts.

Lawrence had two hits to lead Ashford’s six-hit attack. Jessie Shaw had two singles for both of Headland’s hits.

Tori Newell pitched well for Headland, allowing just two runs on six hits over four innings, while striking out two.

Ashford 3, Dothan 1: Ashford scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to overcome a 1-0 deficit to take the win.

Emma Helms had a RBI sacrifice fly and the other two runs scored off Dothan errors.

Kadence Carroll allowed only four hits and one run over five innings.

Auburn Holbrook had a RBI single for Dothan.

Dothan 9, Carroll 4: Ashlynn Sasser had two hits and three runs batted in and both Jada Newman and Ryanne Holbrook had two hits with a double and two runs batted in.

Newman was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing only two hits and one earned run.

Ella Frier and Makinlyn Munn had a RBI ground out each for Carroll. Taylor Trawick and Makynzye Bonner had the two hits, both singles.

Dale County 8, Carroll 0: Gracie Suggs hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer, Joanna Marshall had two hits and drove in two runs and pitcher Madyson McLain pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with five strikeouts for Dale County.

Elly Castle had two hits, one a RBI single, while Ella Brooke Barefield had two hits and Shayleigh Whitman had a RBI double.

Carroll’s two hits came from Makynzye Bonner and Ella Frier.

Dale County 14, Headland 4: Elly Castle belted a two-run homer and a two-run double and Gracie Suggs had three hits with two RBI as the Warriors pounded out 17 hits in the win.

Ainyah Stokes had two hits, including a two-run double, and Joanna Marshall, Shayleigh Whitman, Jaci Hagler and Ella Brooke Barefield also had two hits each with Marshall and Hagler driving in a run each. Madyson McLain had a two-run double and Faith Rabon and Natalie Warrington both had a RBI.

Rabon and Whitman combined on the pitching win.

Tori Nowell had a single with two RBI and Jessie Shaw had a double for Headland.

Enterprise 4, Providence Christian 1: Skylar Frey scattered seven hits and one run over five innings with three strikeouts and Georgia Lessman had a two-run single to spark Enterprise.

Kinley Hutto added a double and a RBI for Enterprise.

For PCS, Mary Hannah Driggers and Riley Smith had two hits each with Smith driving in the lone run.

Providence Christian 10, Wicksburg 7: For Wicksburg, Lana Carpenter had two hits, including a two-run, inside-the-park homer, Chloe Joyner had a double and two RBI and Ella Grace Kelley had a double.

Wicksburg 4, Geneva County 0: Ellie Cox threw a non-hitter with nine strikeouts with the only runner reaching on a dropped ball at first base.

Olivia Reynolds had two doubles and Abbie Ellenburg had two singles for Wicksburg.

Bracket play

Game 1: Wicksburg vs. Ariton, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Pike Road vs. Geneva County, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Northside Methodist vs. Headland, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Carroll vs. Houston County, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Cottonwood vs. Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Dothan vs. Brantley, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Houston Academy vs. Slocomb, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Providence Christian vs. Ashford, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Dale County vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Rehobeth vs. vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 11: G.W. Long vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 12: Geneva vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m.

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8 p.m.

Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.