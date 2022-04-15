Dothan Diamond Classic Roundup: Ashford's Money shuts down Providence Christian

When Savannah Money is pitching for Ashford, Yellow Jacket head coach Eric Lawrence feels he can relax a bit.

In Friday’s game against Providence Christian in the second round of the Dothan Diamond Classic, he got to enjoy a little relaxation.

Money, a junior pitcher, struck out 15 and allowed only hit and one earned run during an 8-2 Yellow Jacket win over Providence Christian.

Ashford advanced to a late Friday game against the Geneva-Carroll winner as the event cuts down to the semifinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Westgate Softball Complex. The championship is set for 1 p.m.

“She was able to locate pretty much every pitch she threw,” Lawrence said of Money. “Her rise ball was really good and her curve ball was really good. That is something (curve ball) she has worked on in the last week or two, getting it dialed up.

“She was able to get her change up in for strikes as well as her screwball. When she can put all those pitches together, she is a very effective pitcher and she gets a lot of strikeouts. That is what she did today.”

After a scoreless two innings, Providence’s Mary Hannah Driggers scored on a Cassie Braddy ground out in the top of the third to put the Eagles in front.

Ashford, though, erased it with three runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run single by Money, who later scored on a passed ball.

PCS closed the gap to 3-2 as Driggers, who reached base four times, scored on a Maddie Norris ground out in the top of the fifth.

Ashford, though, pulled away with two in the bottom of the fifth and scored three more in the sixth inning, with all the runs scoring off PCS errors.

“I thought we came out flat but what we did, and what we didn’t do the last couple of nights, was that we battled and eventually started putting balls in play, running the bases pretty good and got some runs against a good pitcher,” Lawrence said. “I was proud of the way the girls competed. That is something that we talk about all the time is competing when things are not going good and they did a good job of that today.”

Katelynn Money, Savannah’s sister, Barrett Lawrence and Ashtyn Sanders all had two hits each to lead Ashford’s offense.

Enterprise 4, Cottonwood 1: Jamie Jackson pitched a seven-inning, four-hitter with one run allowed and six strikeouts to lead Enterprise over Cottonwood.

Offensively for EHS, Emma Faulk had two hits, Ane Blevins had a run-scoring triple and both Macy Robinette and Jackson had a RBI sacrifice fly. The other Wildcat run scored on an error.

For Cottonwood, Isabella Braswell had a triple and scored on a Kaitlynn Gibson grounder.

Brantley 15, Dothan 0: Brantley pitcher Kaylee Navarre threw a four-inning, no-hitter with 10 strikeouts out of 13 batters, allowing just one runner on a walk.

Offensively for Brantley, AC Free had two hits, including a homer, and four runs batted in. Alex Grimes had two hits with three RBI and both Kayden Dunn and Lindsey Wells had two hits and two RBI each. Dunn hit a homer and Emma Crawley added two triples.

Dothan’s only runner was a walk by Ryanne Holbrook in the fourth inning.

Houston Academy 17, Slocomb 2: The Raiders scored 10 runs in the first to take command in winning the game in five innings.

Braya Hodges had two doubles and drove in four runs and Emily Maddox had three hits, one a double, and two runs batted in to power HA. Tylaya Lingo had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs.

Alexis Milanowski hit a two-run homer, while Mary Suzan Aman had two hits, one a triple, Ava Claire Johnson had a double and Mallory Magrino had a single and RBI as the Raiders had 14 hits.

Milanowski pitched four innings to earn the pitching win, striking out five and allowing just three hits and two runs.

Gracie Ward hit a two-run homer for Slocomb.

Wicksburg 8, Ariton 1: Ellie Cox struck out nine and allowed only three hits as the Panthers scored six runs in the first two innings to take control.

Ashton White and Kelsey Ellenburg led the Panther offense with three hits each with White driving in four runs and Ellenburg hitting two doubles. Kara Cox followed with two hits, one a double, and Chloe Joyner had two singles with a RBI. Dahlia Ganz added a RBI.

For Ariton, Reagan Tomlin, Mattie Grace Heath and Hollis Cherry had a single each.

Headland 8, Northside Methodist 5: Tori Nowell had three hits, one a double, and drove in a run and was also the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Ava Allsup, Jessie Shaw and Kristin Barr all added a hit and RBI for the Rams, who seized a 5-0 lead early and held on.

Tristin Robinson led Northside Methodist with a solo homer and a double. Karleigh Mills also had two hits and Marah Stuckey had a hit and RBI.

Carroll 15, Houston County 0: Ella Frier, Makinlyn Munn and Taylor Trawick combined on a three-inning, perfect game with five strikeouts. All three pitched one inning each with Munn and Trawick both recording two strikeouts and Frier one.

Kaileigh Gardner had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs and Munn had a double and also drove in three runs. Saniya Jenkins and Jamya Thornton both had one hit with two RBI. Katie Trawick and Frier both added a hit and RBI. Sarabeth Henry drove in a run.

Pike Road 11, Geneva County 0: Casey Stengell pitched a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts over five innings for the Patriots.

Kirsten Hill had three hits and Elizabeth Stengell and Kelsey Williams both had two hits with two RBI to lead the Pike Road offense. Addison Belyeu, Casey Stengell and Regan Frazier had a hit and RBI each.

Grayson Bell had the lone Geneva County hit.

