There will be a new champion at the Dothan Diamond Classic and a few familiar teams are poised to seize this year’s title.

Geneva, last year’s tournament runner-up, G.W. Long, the 2021 champion, Wicksburg, the 2019 runner-up, and Enterprise, a fourth-place finisher last year, all reached Saturday’s tournament semifinals following play Friday night at James Oates Park.

All four teams won two games Friday to earn a spot in the semifinals at 11 a.m. at the Westgate Softball Complex. G.W. Long faces Wicksburg in one semifinal. Enterprise meets Geneva in the other semifinal. The winners meet in the championship at 1 p.m. and the losers play in a consolation game, also at 1 p.m.

Three of the four semifinalists were pool play champions from earlier this week. G.W. Long was the exception.

Defending tournament champion Brantley was knocked out by Geneva 6-4. Geneva also beat Dothan 9-6 on Friday.

Enterprise defeated Headland 12-2 and Pike Road 11-3, while G.W. Long beat Houston Academy 6-4 and Dale County 14-4, Wicksburg beat Providence Christian 12-2 and stormed back to beat Rehobeth 12-11

Wicksburg 12, Rehobeth 11: In perhaps the wildest game of the day, Wicksburg scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a three-run deficit for a walk-off 12-11 win.

Solo homers by Megan Cochran and Lana Carpenter pulled the Panthers to within a run and Anslie Ellenburg singled after Carpenter’s homer. A pop out for the inning’s second out left Wicksburg with little room to spare. Anleigh Wood singled to keep the game alive and Addyson Kelly singled to left to bring home Ellenburg to tie it. Ella Grace Kelley then singled to right to score pinch runner Olivia Reynolds to win the game.

Cochran finished 4-for-4 with two homers and two runs batted in, Carpenter was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Ellie Cox was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Ella Grace Kelley and Chloe Joyner both added two hits and a RBI.

Maddie Williams was 3-for-4 with a homer and four runs batted in and Addy Kirkland was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI to lead Rehobeth. Kryslin Lane was 2-for-3, while Shelby Davis had a hit and two RBI and Mattox Richards a hit and RBI.

Enterprise 11, Pike Road 3: Enterprise pounded out 17 hits in beating Pike Road with the top four hitters in the lineup earning 12 of the hits.

Georgia Lessman, the lead-off hitter, was 4-for-5 with a triple and a run batted in. Kinley Hutto, the No. 2 hitter, was 3-for-5 with four runs batted in, while No. 3 hitter Taylor Danford was 3-for-5 with two runs batted in and Skylar Frey, the No. 4 hitter, was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.

Addy Whaley and Macy Robinette at the bottom of the lineup also contributed. Whaley had two hits, including a solo homer, and Robinette had a single and RBI.

Graycn Snell was the winning pitcher, working five innings. She struck out four and allowed six hits and three runs. Frey pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out two and giving up one hit.

Kennedy Cuthbert was 2-for-4 with a two-run home in to lead Pike Road. Kelsey Williams was 2-for-3.

G.W. Long 14, Dale County 4: G.W. Long scored in every inning and earned 11 hits in the win.

Emma Grace Caraway was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Makayla Phillips and Allee Grace Abercrombie were both 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, while Ainsley Watts was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Ally Whitehead added a hit and two RBI.

Phillips was the winning pitcher, going all five innings and giving up five hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts.

Elly Castle 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Madyson McLain was 2-for-2 with a RBI for Dale County.

Geneva 6, Brantley 4: Erin Curry drove in three runs, highlighted by a two-run homer, as Geneva built a 6-1 lead and held on for the win.

Rayanna Ausley was 2-for-2 with a RBI and Makaley Boswell added a hit and RBI for the Panthers.

Katlyn Conner was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over seven innings.

Alex Grimes hit a two-run homer to pace Brantley. AC Free and Marley Kilcrease both added a hit and RBI.

Wicksburg 12, Providence Christian 2: Ella Grace Kelley was 3-for-5 with three runs batted in and Chloe Joyner was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and both hit solo homers to lead Wicksburg’s 13-hit attack.

Kelsey Ellenburg, Megan Cochran and Lana Carpenter all had two hits with Cochran driving in two runs.

Cochran was the winning pitcher, working five innings and allowing four hits and two runs. She had no strikeouts and walked three.

Alyse Deer had a double and Maddie Norris drove in a run for Providence.

Enterprise 12, Headland 2: Three Enterprise hitters – Taylor Danford, Skylar Frey and Jamie Jackson – had three hits each to lead an 18-hit attack. All nine batters had a hit for EHS.

Frey drove in three runs, two coming on a homer, while Danford and Jackson drove in one run each. Macy Robinette, Georgia Lessman and Lee Lott all had two hits with Robinette driving in two runs and Lott one. Addy Whaley had a hit with two RBI and both Kinley Hutto and Lila Faulk had a hit and RBI.

Dale County 8, Ariton 7: Dale County scored a run in the top of the seventh for the win.

With one out, Natalie Warrington walked and Emma Brooke Barefield singled before Shayleigh Whitman singled to left to score Warrington with the go-ahead run.

Whitman had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Elly Castle, Barefield, Aniyah Stokes and Paige Crawford all had two hits for Dale County. Barefield drove in a run. Bre Wilkerson also had a hit and RBI.

Geneva 9, Dothan 6: Ally Henderson went 4-for-4 and Rayanna Ausley hit a two-run homer and drove in a third run on a ground out to lead Geneva.

Katlyn Conner added two hits and three runs batted in for Geneva.

Makaley Boswell was the winning pitcher, striking out six over six innings. Conner pitched the seventh and picked up a save.

For Dothan, Jada Newman was 3-for-4, Jadyn Hutchins was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and Savanna Kendrick hit a two-run homer. Ashlynn Sasser added a RBI single.

G.W. Long 6, Houston Academy 4: The Rebels only earned five hits, but cashed in four HA errors that either directly led to runs or later led to runs.

The Raiders, who had to play without several starters who attended Prom Friday, actually jumped in front first, taking advantage of a Rebel error. Braya Hodges opened the game with a single and courtesy runner Keira Stulginski was sacrificed to second by an Emily Adams bunt. Two batters later, a pitch went into the dirt and Stulginski took off for third. The throw from the catcher to third ended up in left field, allowing the HA runner to come home and score.

Long tied it in the top of the second inning. After two outs, AG Abercrombie singled to left and Emma Claire Long then reached on a bunt single, the first small ball attempt by the Rebels. Abercrombie raced to third on the play, drawing a throw that went past the third baseman, and the Rebel runner came in to score.

Defense and pitching dominated the next few innings before the Rebels surged ahead with four fifth-inning runs, fueled by two errors.

After Abercrombie walked to open the inning, Emma Claire Long hit a bouncer back to HA’s pitcher Hodges, who threw past first. Abercrombie raced around the bases to score for a 2-1 lead.

The Rebels then turned to small ball again with Kaylie Joseph dropping down a bunt to the third baseman, who threw wildly past first, allowing Long to score and Joseph to reach second.

After a bunt attempt resulted in a pop out to the catcher, Makayla Phillips lofted a deep fly to left field that was misjudged and the ball dropped in near the fence for a RBI triple. Phillips scored a batter later on an Ainsley Watts ground out to give G.W. Long a 5-1 lead.

Houston Academy cut the margin to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth on a run-scoring single by AJ Harrison that plated Claire Kelly, who singled to open the inning.

The Rebels got the run back in the top of the sixth. Maleah Long reached on an outfield error on a fly ball to open the inning. Courtesy runner Ainsley Watson was sacrificed to second by Abercombie and Emma Claire Long followed with bunt single to score Watson.

The Raiders mounted a charge in the sixth, scoring twice. Consecutive singles by Mallory Magrino, Emily Maddox and Jayden Rausch scored a run. Maddie Jerkins hit a grounder in the shortstop hole and the Rebel shortstop made a diving stop and tried to scoop a throw with her glove to third, but was unsuccessful, loading the bases for HA.

Kelly then grounded out into a force play at second, but a run scored to cut it 6-4.

Kelly stole second to put runners at second and third when G.W. Long came up with a key defensive play. Molly Rutland hit a liner to Rebel second baseman Joseph, who snared it and quickly fired to third base to double off the runner and end the inning.

The Raiders mounted one more threat in the seventh off a single by Stulginski and an error on an Adams grounder to put two runners on with one out. A double steal moved the runners to second and third.

However, Phillips, G.W. Long’s pitcher, got a soft fly out to the second baseman and a ground out to first to end the game.

Phillips earned the pitching win, going the distance. She scattered nine hits and struck out two.

Houston Academy’s Magrino was the lone player with multiple hits in the game

Rehobeth 16, Cottonwood 3: Maddie Williams earned three hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in five runs and Addy Kirkland added a two-run homer and had three RBI to lead Rehobeth.

AG Massey had two hits and two RBI, Mattox Richards had two hits and one RBI and Jasyln Andrews also had two hits. Shelby Davis and Jessa Buker added a hit and RBI.

Massey struck out nine and allowed only four hits and three runs.

Chloe Lee had a hit and two RBI and Ty Nodd a hit and RBI for Cottonwood.

Brantley 5, Ashford 4: Defending tournament champion Brantley broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth in the seven-inning win.

Campbell Hawthorne had two hits and two RBI, Kaylee Navaree had two hits and one RBI and Hope Richardson had two hits to lead Brantley.

Raeligh Jordan had a hit and three RBI to lead Ashford. Katlynn Money added a hit and RBI.

Pike Road 15, Slocomb 3: The Patriots scored eight runs in the first inning to take control.

Slocomb had six hits with Gracie Ward hitting a homer. Callie Seay added a double and RBI and Emma Nichols a single and RBI.

Dothan 14, Northside Methodist 6: Ashlynn Sasser had three hits with one run batted in and Jadyn Hutchins had two hits and three runs batted in to lead Dothan.

Sara Harris had two hits with one RBI and Jada Newman, Kinley German and Harmoni Descalzi all had a single and RBI.

For NMA, Kolbi Hall had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs and Marah Stuckey had two hits and two RBI. Alyssa Turner added a hit and RBI.

Newman was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over seven innings.

Providence Christian 10, Geneva County 0: Natalie Cole and Ella Houston combined on a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Cole, the winning pitcher, worked four innings and struck out six. Houston pitched the final inning, striking out one. Cole walked one.

Cole and Houston also had two hits each with Cole driving in a run. Reese Colbert and Cassie Braddy both had two hits with one RBI. Kaitlyn Russ had a single and drove in three runs, while Madilyn Walding hit a hit with two RBI.

Headland 13, Carroll 9: Headland scored six runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a two-run deficit and earn the win.

Abby Gard was 4-for-5 with a homer and two runs batted in, Jessie Shaw was 3-for-5 with two RBI and Layla Godwin was 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead Headland. Addy Davis and Reagan Lunsford added two hits each with Davis driving in a run. Liza Varnum added a hit and two RBI.

Kynlee Watkins was the winning pitcher in relief, working the final three innings and not allowing a run, while striking out four.

For Carroll, Saniya Jenkins, Mykala Worley and Natalie Drapper all had two hits with Drapper driving in a run and Taylor Trawick had a homer and two RBI.

Dale County17, Houston County 2: Madsyon McClain had three hits with one RBI and Elly Castle and Shayleigh Whitman had two hits each with three runs batted in for Dale County.

Ainyah Stokes added a single with two RBI and Shaylee Greathouse, Allie Buckelew and Maleah Bond all had a hit and RBI.

Aaniyah Barber was 2-for-2 with a RBI to lead Houston County, which had just three hits.

Greathouse was the winning pitcher, working two of the three innings and striking out five.