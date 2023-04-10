There will be 20 high school softball teams, a champion to be crowned and money to be made as the Dothan Diamond Classic begins Tuesday with pool play at the Westgate Softball Complex and James Oates Park.

Defending tournament champion Brantley, currently ranked No. 3 in Class 1A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll, is among the teams that will be battling it out over four days – pool play scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday – then bracket play Friday at James Oates Park leading to the semifinals, consolation and championship games on Saturday at the Westgate Softball Complex. Due to expected rain on Thursday, there is a chance pool play games will be held Tuesday and Wednesday instead of Tuesday and Thursday, but that decision had not been made as of Monday afternoon.

Other state-ranked teams in the mix are Enterprise (No. 9 in Class 7A), Rehobeth (No. 8 in Class 5A), Geneva (No. 3 in Class 4A), Houston Academy (No. 4 in Class 4A) and Wicksburg (No. 1 in Class 2A).

Rounding out the field is Ashford, Ariton, Carroll, Cottonwood, Dale County, Dothan, Geneva County, G.W. Long, Headland, Houston County, Northside Methodist Academy, Pike Road, Providence Christian and Slocomb.

The tournament originated in 2019 with 16 teams and was won by Northview, the last year of the program before the school consolidated with Dothan High. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the 2021 tournament was won by G.W. Long.

Last year, proceeds raised from sponsorships and tickets sales minus expenses totaling $50,400 were dispersed to the teams, with high schools receiving portions depending on how many games they played.

The four which made it to the semifinals and eventually the championship and consolation games – Brantley, Geneva, Houston Academy and Enterprise – each received $5,040. Brantley defeated Geneva for the title and Houston Academy beat Enterprise in the consolation game.

The first year of the tournament in 2019 raised $38,688. When the tournament resumed in 2021, $46,600 was raised. A total of $135,688 has been raised since the inception of the event.

During the check presentation last May, Brantley coach Cindy Hawthorne raved about the quality of play and what it means for her team.

“I knew the competition was going to be what we needed to see and looking back at it, it really had that postseason feel,” Hawthorne said. “These kids still talk about what happened at the Dothan Diamond Classic. It’s a great opportunity.”

The final day of the tournament will also include the annual Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby, named after the former Dothan High and Auburn University softball star. A year ago, Houston Academy’s Alexis Milanowski won the derby. She’s now a freshman on the Auburn softball team.

The derby is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at Westgate. The semifinals of the tournament are scheduled for 11 a.m. and the championship and consolation games at 1 p.m.

Pool play competition will be five-inning games – three rounds each of the two days at James Oates Park and the Westgate Complex.

Tuesday’s schedule at Westgate Park, starting at 4:30 p.m. Headland vs. Ashford on Field 1 and Wicksburg vs. G.W. Long on Field 5. At 6 p.m., Ashford vs. Dothan on Field 1 and G.W. Long vs. Headland on Field 5. At 7:30 p.m., Dothan vs. Wicksburg on Field 1.

Tuesday’s schedule at James Oates Park, starting at 4:30 p.m. Rehobeth vs. Enterprise on Field 1, Houston County vs. Brantley on Field 2, Carroll vs. Cottonwood on Field 3, Ariton vs. Slocomb on Field 4, Pike Road vs. Geneva County on Field 5 and Dale County vs. Geneva on Field 6. At 6 p.m., Enterprise vs. Providence Christian on Field 1, Brantley vs. Rehobeth on Field 2, Cottonwood vs. Northside Methodist on Field 3, Slocomb vs. Carroll on Field 4, Geneva County vs. Houston Academy on Field 5 and Geneva vs. Pike Road on Field 6. At 7:30 p.m., Providence Christian vs. Houston County on Field 1, Northside Methodist vs. Ariton on Field 3 and Houston Academy vs. Dale County on Field 5.