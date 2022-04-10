Dothan Diamond Classic softball tournament begins Monday

Defending champion G.W. Long, the No. 6 Class 2A softball team in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, will be among 20 teams battling it out this week in the 2022 Dothan Diamond Classic at the Westgate Softball Complex.

There will be four days of pool play to determine how teams are paired in the single-elimination bracket, leading to a two-day tournament for the championship beginning Friday and concluding Saturday afternoon.

G.W. Long is sure to have plenty of competition among state-ranked teams, and even from those who aren’t currently in the ASWA list.

Tournament entry Brantley is No. 1 in Class 1A. Two teams are ranked in Class 3A – Wicksburg at No. 4 and Houston Academy right behind at No. 5. Geneva is ranked No. 9 in Class 4A and Rehobeth is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A.

Those six state-ranked teams are joined by Ariton, Ashford, Carroll, Cottonwood, Dale County, Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Geneva County, Headland, Northside Methodist Academy, Providence Christian, Slocomb and Pike Road, the lone team not from the Wiregrass. Pike Road is led by former Dothan coach Patricia Ball.

The tournament originated in 2019 with 16 teams and was won by Northview, the last year of the program before the school consolidated with Dothan High. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Money raised from the tournament from sponsorships and ticket sales, minus expenses, goes back to the participating schools depending on how many games each team plays during the course of the tournament.

After last year’s tournament, checks from $46,600 raised were distributed to the 20 teams. The eight teams which played one main bracket game before being eliminated each earned $1,165, the eight which played two games earned $2,330 and the four teams which made it to the semifinals and championship/consolation games each made $4,660.

Last year, the tournament championship game between G.W. Long and Houston Academy was stopped by torrential rain in the second inning tied at 1-1. Long, the only team to go unbeaten at the event, was declared the tournament champion off its 5-4 pool-play win over HA earlier in the week.

Also halted was a consolation game between Dothan and Brantley. The Wolves led 3-2 in the second inning when play was stopped. Both teams finished the tournament with 4-1 records and Dothan was declared the third-place finisher off a tiebreaker of fewest runs allowed in the tourney.

Monday’s opening day of pool play schedule: 4:30 p.m. – Houston County vs. Cottonwood (Field 1), Rehobeth vs. Slocomb (Field 3), Ariton vs. Brantley (Field 4) and Pike Road vs. Geneva (Field 5).

6 p.m. – Cottonwood vs. Northside Methodist (Field 1), Slocomb vs. Houston County (Field 3), Brantley vs. Houston Academy (Field 4) and Geneva vs. Ariton (Field 5).

7:30 p.m. – Northside Methodist vs. Rehobeth (Field 1) and Houston Academy vs. Pike Road (Field 4).

Tuesday’s second day of pool play schedule: 4:30 p.m. – Ashford vs. Dale County (Field 1), Headland vs. Carroll (Field 3), Wicksburg vs. G.W. Long (Field 4) and Geneva County vs. Enterprise (Field 5).

6 p.m. – Dale County vs. Dothan (Field 1), Carroll vs. Ashford (Field 3), G.W. Long vs. Providence Christian (Field 4) and Enterprise vs. Wicksburg (Field 5). 7:30 p.m. – Dothan vs. Headland (Field 1) and Providence Christian vs. Geneva County (Field 4).

The Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. as selected players participating in the tournament compete.

Tickets are $6 per day. A tournament pass can be purchased for $20.