The Dothan Diamond Classic will move its second day of pool play from Thursday to Wednesday due to expected rainy conditions later in the week.

The 20-team high school softball tournament began Tuesday with games at the Westgate Softball Complex and James Oates Park and will conclude pool play on Wednesday at the two facilities.

Bracket play begins Friday afternoon at James Oates Park with the semifinals slated for Saturday at the Westgate Softball Complex beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the consolation and championship games.

Tickets can be purchased daily for $6 or a tournament pass can be purchased for $20. Children 5-under are admitted free.