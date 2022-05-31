Dothan Eagle honors Enterprise duo as top track and field athletes

Aniyah Kitt was one of Alabama’s most dominating high school sprinters this past season, earning a double state title in the highest classification.

Dain Grimes, meanwhile, was one of the most versatile athletes on the state track and field scene. He came within one race of finishing second in the all-classification, two-day, 10-event decathlon before finishing seventh out of 60 competitors. He also earned the Class 7A, Section 2 meet MVP after winning two events and finishing fifth in another.

The success of the two Enterprise High athletes helped earn the two the Dothan Eagle top track/field honors for the 2022 season. Kitt, a sophomore, was chosen the Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year, while Grimes, a senior, was selected the Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Explosiveness sparks Kitt in sprints

Kitt blistered the competition in the 100 and 200-meter dash races all season long, earning gold medal first-place finishes in 14 of her 17 individual races, including in both events at the Class 7A State Championships in Gulf Shores in early May.

Kitt won seven of her nine 100 races with the only losses to 5A state champion Shonedra Richardson of Demopolis (twice) and to 6A state champ Morgan Davis of Saraland (once) in finishing third at the Mobile Challenge of Champions and second at the Troy Invitational 2 meet. She was unbeaten in all seven of her 200 races.

She won both races at the state Class 7A meet, running a 12.03 second time in the 100 and a 24.26 time in the 200 meters.

The Wildcat standout also ran a leg on Enterprise’s 4x100-meter relay team that finished first at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet and sixth at state.

“Not many high schoolers come around like Aniyah Kitt,” Enterprise head coach Brad Fortney said. “I mean that from the talent she has and from her personality, her bubbliness, her supportiveness and having fun. She is a very special talent that doesn’t come around very often.

“Her power explosiveness out of her starts and sprinting ability is amazing. You will see it in the first 30 meters of her running races. At state in that 200 if you watch, by 75 meters in she had that race won as she was significantly pulling away from the girls in the pack. If she gets her right start, it is usually kind of hers to lose (the race).”

Kitt said she is very goal driven athlete.

“My goal was to PR (personal record) in all my events,” Kitt said. “So usually at the beginning of track season I set my goals and my times to beat during the season. It helps me with my drive and determination.

“My goal for the 200 was 24.99 (from last year) and I wanted to get to 24.60 and for the 100 I had run 11.75 (last year) and I was trying to get down to 11.50.”

Several times during the season, she had to reset those goals after breaking the previous one. She finished with a top time of 11.72 in the 100 and 24.26 in the 200.

Like her coach, Kitt believes fast starts are key to her being successful on the track.

“Usually I try to get out of the blocks fast because it helps me, but I can also push through more at the end so people can’t come from behind on me,” Kitt said.

Fortney also acknowledges Kitt’s strong kick at end of races, which makes it more difficult for opponents to beat her.

“Her top-end speed is really good to where she can track down people or pull away, so it is not just explosiveness at the start, but she also has a fast ending,” Fortney said.

Kitt said she was proud to be honored as the Dothan Eagle Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“I am very excited,” Kitt said. “I had to think about it at first (when I was told), but then I thought, ‘that is pretty cool.’ It is a great experience to be able to be honored because not everyone has that chance to be recognized. I am glad because I worked hard and I am glad people are seeing that.”

Grimes excels all across for Wildcats

There wasn’t much Grimes didn’t compete in for the Enterprise track and field team during the season – and usually he did pretty well no matter the event.

The senior placed in the top eight in 23 events over 11 meets with 11 first-place finishes, not counting the state decathlon competition. He also placed second four times and third twice.

“He was a multi-purpose, multi-event, anything we needed or asked him to do, he did it,” Fortney said. “He so talented that if we needed him to run hurdles, he could run hurdles at an elite level but he could also jump at an elite level and even perform in the throws in an elite level and also be one of our top sprinters. A kid with that much talent is fun to work with.”

Most of his top performances came in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump – his three specialty events. He won both hurdle races at section and finished fifth in the long jump despite a late-season nagging ankle injury that slowed him down.

For Grimes, track and field was his fourth sport at Enterprise, though it turned out to be his best. He played soccer, football and basketball before joining track/field as a sophomore. He basically has just two years of experience as his first season was cut short by the COVID pandemic, making his success in track/field even more remarkable.

“I really don’t know if he has scratched the surface of how good he can be,” Fortney said.

After his junior year, Grimes set goals for his senior season.

“Mainly get my long jump distance up and my hurdle time down and also be a better leader because last year I was the team captain, but I felt like I could have done more,” Grimes said. “So coming into this year, I wanted to reach out to more people and be more engaged with the team.”

Grimes’ best time in the 110 hurdles last year was 16.22, but he bettered that several times, including a 15.27 mark in the state prelims. His best long jump a year ago was 21 feet flat, but he bettered that in every meet, including a high of 22 feet, 11 inches at the Wiregrass Invitational.

After his strong section performance, Grimes struggled at the state meet as his ankle bothered him and he finished eighth in the 110-hurdles, ninth in the 300 hurdles and 13th in the long jump.

After a little rest, he bounced back with a strong performance at the state decathlon meet in Hoover on May 16-17. The decathlon features the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and the 1,500-meter run.

Behind four top-11 performances, including third-place efforts in the shot put (40’ feet, 7 inches) and high jump (6 feet, 1 inch), he was sitting in second place going to the last event, the 1,500-meter run, his weakest decathlon event. Battling the ankle injury, he struggled to a 51st place finish in the race and dropped to seventh in the overall standings.

It was the first decathlon he had competed in.

“I was training last year and my mom (Sina Strokin), who is one of the coaches, said ‘Hey, would you be interested in doing the decathlon?’ Grimes recalled. “My first response was, ‘What is a decathlon?' She told me it was 10 events and I was like, ‘I don’t know. I kind of have a lot of events going on now.'"

She asked again before this season and Grimes began training for it.

In addition to his shot put and high jump, he also finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.69 seconds and placed 11th in the discus behind a throw of 91’2”. He also had three other top 20 finishes, taking 15th in the 100-meter dash (11.47 seconds), 19th in the 400-meters (54.50) and 19th in the pole vault (10’1”).

The javelin and 1,500 – the two last events – were the only ones he finished outside the top 20. He finished 24th in the javelin (108’4”) and 51st in the 1,500 (6 minutes and 23.43 seconds).

The Wildcat standout hopes to compete in track and field in college. He has an offer from West Alabama and interest from several other schools, including Troy. He could compete in the hurdles or the jumps or the decathlon.

Grimes said he was surprised, but humbled, at earning the Dothan Eagle Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year award.

“Very humbling and kind of shocking because I know a lot of dudes have been putting in a lot of work to get more PRs (personal records), reach state or get into section,” Grimes said. “So when I heard the news, it was kind of shocking at first, but I am very humbled to receive it.”

