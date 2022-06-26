Dothan Eagle hosts all-sports banquet for Super 12 honorees

During the past year, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson had a dominating football season and a spectacular basketball campaign, Houston Academy's Alexis Milanowski had a dominating offensive season in a state softball championship run and Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson directed basically a new team to a basketball title in the state’s highest classification.

Those successes were selected for the overall athletes and coach of the year awards by the Dothan Eagle sports staff for the 2021-22 sports season. They were announced during an all-sports Super 12 banquet Sunday afternoon at the Dothan Civic Center.

Henderson, a senior who signed to play football at the University of Alabama, was named the area’s overall Male Athlete of the Year for his multi-sport season. Milanowski, a senior who signed to play softball at Auburn, was chosen the overall Female Athlete of the Year, while Harrelson was selected the overall Coach of the Year.

This was the first year the Dothan Eagle has honored all Super 12 athletes and announced the three major awards during one all-sports banquet after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled banquet plans the last two years. The Eagle held individual sports banquets (one in the fall, one in the winter and two in the spring) since 2009 prior to the pandemic.

“I didn’t really expect it to be honest,” Milanowski said of being named the overall Female Athlete of the Year in an interview after the banquet. “I just thought it was incredible. I didn’t think I could have ended my season any better, but it keeps on getting better and better."

Milanowski spoke briefly after receiving the award at the banquet as did representatives of Harrelson and Henderson, who could not attend Sunday’s event.

During the speech, the HA standout thanked her parents and coaches for helping her pursue her dream of playing softball at a high level.

“I have to give thanks to all the people in my life who have really encouraged me to pursue this and helped me along the way,” Milanowski said.

A senior shortstop/pitcher, Milanowski batted .444 and had a .498 on-base percentage and led the Wiregrass in homers (14), runs batted in (77), doubles (22), extra-base hits (38) and sacrifice flies (11), while earning 72 hits, scoring 59 runs and claiming 15-of-17 steals in helping Houston Academy to a 48-13-1 record and to the AHSAA Class 3A state title.

She also won the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby at the Dothan Diamond Classic tournament and was selected as the state’s Class 3A State Player of the Year, while finishing fifth in the Miss Softball voting and being named the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year winner. She also pitched during the season, finishing with 15-5 record, a 3.71 ERA and 79 strikeouts and 30 walks in 102 innings.

She set numerous school records, including season records this year of 77 RBI and 22 doubles, along with career records in batting average (.462), hits (270), home runs (47), triples (19), doubles (68), runs batted in (257), runs scored (263), stolen bases (92) and pitching wins (79).

“It (the season) was just unbelievable,” Milanowski said. “It will really be hard for anyone to top what I have been through this past year – from being a state champ to all-state tournament team, to Super all-state team and now winning the Female Athlete of the Year. It is just an incredible feeling.”

Sunday’s awards, meanwhile, were the second for Henderson and Harrelson in the three years the newspaper/website has selected overall athletes and a coach of the year winner, including the pandemic seasons. Henderson was chosen in 2020 and Harrelson last year.

Harrelson couldn’t attend Sunday’s banquet because of a family member’s wedding in Colorado, but said in a Friday phone interview with the Dothan Eagle that he was honored at receiving the award for a second straight season.

“Gosh, to do it last year is one thing, but to able to repeat it again in an area with such great tradition in all sports and with so many great coaches, it is truly humbling,” Harrelson said. “It truly is. It is such an honor and I appreciate it.”

A year after losing in the final minute of the state championship game, Harrelson had to rebuild the Wildcats who had only four returning players from the state runner-up team. The 2012 Enterprise graduate had to mesh the returning players with rising JV players along with three transfers and he successfully molded the unit to a state championship team.

Enterprise, which finished with a 25-6 record, won the state championship with a 66-64 win over James Clemens on Trevon Kemmerlin’s last-second basket.

“It was more about gelling and connecting as a team and making sure we had good chemistry together,” Harrelson said. “Even last summer that was what we were worried about and focused on – just growing closer together and making sure we gelled.

“It wasn’t talked about our goal this year was to win a state championship. It wasn’t that way. It was more of a day-to-day approach and working toward getting better each and every day and focusing on little details.

“It was such a mature group with a bunch of seniors who were very mature and showed great leadership to our younger guys and set the tone for us. It all molded together to a magical year.”

Henderson starred at Geneva County as a running back in football and as a guard in basketball during his senior season, earning all-state honors in both sports.

In football, he rushed for a Wiregrass-best 187.9 yards per game, racking up 1,879 yards in 10 games with 25 touchdowns. He boosted his career rushing total to 6,699 yards, the 11th best all-time in AHSAA state history, according to the AHSAA website, with 87 rushing TDs. Both the career rushing yards and TDs are Geneva County school records.

In basketball, Henderson averaged 23.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.4 steals a game and helped the Bulldogs to a 25-7 record and to the regional postseason tournament.

Efforts to reach Henderson for a phone interview were unsuccessful. The Bulldog standout is already at the University of Alabama for workouts.

His head school football coach Jim Bob Striplin accepted the award on his behalf at the banquet.

“This sums up Emmanuel in a nutshell as he was asked (by the Dothan Eagle in the fall) if he had any personal goals going to the season and this is what Emmanuel said, 'Not really. I didn’t have a specific personal goal. I just wanted to contribute any way that I could to help my team win.’ That is what Emmanuel is all about – he is a team player and a tremendous athlete,” Striplin said.

Striplin added, “The one thing that separates the good from the great athletes is good players are great sometimes and great players are great all the time and he sure was that for us.”

The Super 12 began in 1988 as a way to recognize who the sports department of the Dothan Eagle deems as the top athletes throughout the coverage area in the individual sports. In the beginning, there was a small school and big school category – thus 24 players, for example, were chosen each year in football. It was ultimately decided to just choose 12 players for each sport regardless of classification.

The Dothan Eagle sports staff receives nominations and stats from coaches after each completed season and then goes through a voting process to determine who makes Super 12, which is sponsored by Southern Bone & Joint Specialists.

The sports of football, volleyball, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys soccer, softball and baseball were recognized with Super 12 team selections at Sunday’s banquet. Also recognized were a male and female cross country athlete of the year, a male and female tennis player of the year, a golfer of the year and a male and female track and field athlete of the year.

