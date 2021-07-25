Dothan Eagle names Enterprise's Rhett Harrelson as 2020-21 Coach of the Year

As a former player at Enterprise High School, Rhett Harrelson always felt the Wildcat boys basketball program had the potential to be a state contender.

Nine years after his final game at the school, he helped the program realize that potential, guiding the Wildcats to the Class 7A state championship game this past winter, the first state title game appearance in boys basketball history at the school. Overall, EHS finished with a 22-7 record in Harrelson’s third year as coach at his alma mater despite a tough schedule.

The highly-successful season was judged the best coaching job of the academic year by the Dothan Eagle sports staff, which named Harrelson its Wiregrass’ Coach of the Year for 2020-21. Harrelson, who was also the Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys basketball coach of the year, was chosen over all coaches in the Wiregrass, those leading both girls and boys teams, and included all the coaches of the year for an individual sport.

“First of all, thank you so much for thinking of me and nominating me,” Harrelson said in reaction to be named the award winner. “It is a huge, huge honor. Even the basketball, what an honor that was, but for all sports and all coaches, especially with the amount of good coaches they are in this area, makes this is a huge honor.