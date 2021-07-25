Dothan Eagle names Enterprise's Rhett Harrelson as 2020-21 Coach of the Year

As a former player at Enterprise High School, Rhett Harrelson always felt the Wildcat boys basketball program had the potential to be a state contender.
Nine years after his final game at the school, he helped the program realize that potential, guiding the Wildcats to the Class 7A state championship game this past winter, the first state title game appearance in boys basketball history at the school. Overall, EHS finished with a 22-7 record in Harrelson’s third year as coach at his alma mater despite a tough schedule.
The highly-successful season was judged the best coaching job of the academic year by the Dothan Eagle sports staff, which named Harrelson its Wiregrass’ Coach of the Year for 2020-21. Harrelson, who was also the Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys basketball coach of the year, was chosen over all coaches in the Wiregrass, those leading both girls and boys teams, and included all the coaches of the year for an individual sport.
“First of all, thank you so much for thinking of me and nominating me,” Harrelson said in reaction to be named the award winner. “It is a huge, huge honor. Even the basketball, what an honor that was, but for all sports and all coaches, especially with the amount of good coaches they are in this area, makes this is a huge honor.
"I am just blessed to be around good assistant coaches within our program, with good, high-character players. I am just blessed to be a part of something special at Enterprise.”
The successful journey to the state finals wasn’t a surprise in some ways to Harrelson, a 2012 EHS grad who played college basketball at Western Carolina. The run featured a dramatic double overtime 57-56 win over Spain Park when senior Josh McCray scored on a putback at the buzzer.
“It was special, really special,” Harrelson said in looking back to the season. “It is something that I believed deep down in the bottom of my heart that could happen at Enterprise – that we could be successful. We have got the players, we have got the support and we have the community and administration that backs us.”
The year before, Enterprise finished with a 15-14 record and failed to advance out of the area tournament. The ’Cats lost four seniors to graduation, including standout Dallas Howell, now playing at University of North Alabama.
With five juniors returning for their senior seasons and several others with experience, Harrelson and Enterprise felt the pieces were in place for a turnaround season.
“I thought we had the toughness and grit about us that we could be good defensively,” Harrelson said. “We knew we had the potential to be really good. Some of those guys that were juniors stepped up as seniors and provided leadership. Those guys had been in the program for a long time and I thought they had a chance to be successful.”
The Wildcats quickly seized momentum with six straight wins to open the season, highlighted by winning the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament title. That tournament was highlighted by McCray hitting a game-winning buzzer beater to give EHS a 65-63 semifinal win over host Thompson.
The season-opening surge was a big confidence booster for the Wildcats, said Harrelson.
“It showed us we were capable of playing some good teams and beating some good teams,” Harrelson said.
Enterprise then hit a speed bump, losing three straight – all to teams who eventually won 20 or more games (6A state champion Mountain Brook, 6A state semifinalist Eufaula and 2A regional finalist Geneva County).
Following that stretch, Harrelson and the Enterprise coaching staff decided to make a change in defensive strategy, one that would pay dividends the rest of the season.
“We started the year being a full-court pressing defensive team and after those losses, we said, ‘Ok, we are going to back up and play half-court man-to-man defense.’” Harrelson said. “That ended up what we did the rest of the year.
"It was really good for us. There were also some (minor) offensive adjustments that we did on under out-of-bounds plays and side in-bounds plays that we tweaked.”
With the adjustments in place, the Wildcats roared to 10 wins over the next 11 games, including all six area games, before losing two straight (to 6A Eufaula and 5A regional finalist Greenville).
Harrelson’s team won its regular-season finale over Carroll to enter postseason at 17-6.
The Wildcats won two straight to win the area tournament at home then beat Davidson 47-39 and Mary G. Montgomery 51-45 in the regional tournament to advance to the state tournament at UAB’s Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
McCray hit his now famous game-winning basket to win the semifinal over Spain Park before the Wildcats fell late in the championship to Oak Mountain 41-37.
“It snuck up on us,” Harrelson said of the special season. “It was a game-by-game approach then all of sudden you look up and you are in the state championship game.
"Looking back, what stands out are the character, the work ethic and the toughness our team had. Just a special group and a special year that was so much fun to be a part of.”
Only two starters return for next year, but they are the team’s top two leading scorers (Elijah Terry and Quentin Hayes) and Harrelson feels Enterprise will have more depth than any team he has had at Enterprise.
Perhaps even more important, Harrelson feels the Wildcats will have plenty of motivation.