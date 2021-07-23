Dothan Eagle names Geneva County's Karoline Striplin as Female Athlete of the Year

As a University of Tennessee signee, most know Karoline Striplin for her basketball skills.
While that association is warranted, the recent Geneva County graduate has proven she is more than just a basketball star.
Case in point is her senior campaign this past year.
During the fall in volleyball, Striplin, an outside hitter, earned Alabama Volleyball High School Coaches Association Class 1A/2A first-team all-state accolades.
In basketball, the 6-foot-3 guard-forward-center earned the state’s Miss Basketball award and was named the Dothan Eagle Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 26.8 points, 16.8 rebounds, 6.2 blocks, 5.6 assists and 4.2 steals a game.
In track, she finished second at the AHSAA Class 2A state track/field outdoor championships in the shot put, fifth in the discus and 14th in the javelin.
Her success over the past year earned Striplin the Dothan Eagle 2020-21 Girls Athlete of the Year honor, becoming the second winner of the award which began a year ago.
“I am really thankful,” Striplin said. “I was real fortunate to be on multiple really good teams. I am really grateful and thankful to be recognized.”
During her Geneva County career, Striplin was a five-sport letterman. She played volleyball and basketball all six years. She played softball from seventh through the 10th grade, golf from seventh through 11th grade and track/field from eighth through 12th grade.
The multi-sport athlete loved every minute of it so much that specializing in one sport was never a consideration.
“No, I never thought of it because I was having so much fun playing all of them,” Striplin said.
Besides, Striplin wanted badly to help her school and classmates succeed and had too much of a desire to compete.
“Coming from a small school, that if you are able to play a sport you kind of owe it to your classmates, your peers and to the coaches who are counting on an extra body (to play),” Striplin said. “Anything you can do to help out your friends, I am all for that plus I love competing and I love staying in shape year round.”
She described her senior year in sports as “fun,” though she admitted it was “weird” at the beginning with the COVID-19 virus still prevalent. Just three months earlier, spring sports were cancelled at the start of the pandemic.
“It was kind of a weird year as coming out of the summer it was difficult not knowing if we were going to get to play or how many games we would get to play,” Striplin said.
Like most places, COVID hit Geneva County early in the fall, forcing an academic decision for her and her parents, Karie and JimBob Striplin, who also double as coaches at Geneva County. Her mother, Karie, was her head coach in all three sports and her dad, JimBob, helped in girls basketball and track/field and also serves as Bulldog head football coach.
“The first week of school, I went and wore the mask and all that,” Striplin said. “Then one person got it or had symptoms and then five people around them got sent home. I was like I can’t do this because I could sit by someone and get sent home, so I made the decision to go virtual a week after school started and kept with it because you saw people getting sent home and I took myself out of it. I didn’t want to miss any sports for my senior year. That would be terrible.”
The move paid off as she stayed healthy to compete in all three sports.
In the fall, she helped the Bulldog volleyball team to a 20-6 record and to the Class 2A South Regional second round.
“Volleyball is always such a fun sport to play because you are coming off the summer and it is always upbeat,” Striplin said. “One second the game could be going terrible and the next second you are back on top. It was fun to get to play with such fun girls.”
She added, “Working our way back up to Montgomery (for the regionals) was fun with those girls.”
Then came basketball – her main sport.
Striplin helped Geneva County to a 20-7 record and to the Class 2A regional tournament. She dominated opponents down low, on the boards and on defense, evident by her 26.8 points, 16.8 rebounds and 6.2 blocks a game.
She also had a knack for drawing fouls then knocking down free throws. She set an AHSAA state record for 44 consecutive free throws made and finished the year hitting 86.7 percent at the foul line.
She amassed a handful of awards. In addition to the state’s top honor of Miss Basketball and the Dothan Eagle award, she was named state Class 2A Player of the Year and was a state Gatorade Player of the Year nominee. She also earned MVP honors in leading the Alabama girls to a win in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.
For her career, she was a four-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree and a four-time member of the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team, while amassing 2,914 career points and 2,043 rebounds, becoming only the third player in AHSAA history with 2,000 in each category.
“There were a lot of girls on the team that I have kind of grown up with and watched them get better, not just as basketball players, but as people,” Striplin said. “It was really cool to see them step up to roles of leadership and build relationships with them off the court.”
She finished the year, competing in the track/field.
“Track is a whole different ball game,” Striplin said. “It is really fun, but it is weird competing singularly because I am used to being on a team with others (on the floor at same time). It is different feeling, but it is cool that you can get points that help the team win. That was a fun experience all five years that I did it.”
While she enjoys all sports, she admits basketball was always her first love back even as a youngster playing against the boys in the Enterprise Recreation Department.
“I love any sport because of the competitive nature, but being able to go one-on-one against a defender is something that is thrilling while having your teammates behind you,” Striplin said.
While now finished at Geneva County, Striplin was thankful she had the opportunity for a special senior season as the COVID virus slowed down.
“I was grateful and thankful that God allowed us to have a semi-normal year and towards the end be normal,” Striplin said. “I had a great senior year.”