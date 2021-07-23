Dothan Eagle names Geneva County's Karoline Striplin as Female Athlete of the Year

The multi-sport athlete loved every minute of it so much that specializing in one sport was never a consideration.

“No, I never thought of it because I was having so much fun playing all of them,” Striplin said.

Besides, Striplin wanted badly to help her school and classmates succeed and had too much of a desire to compete.

“Coming from a small school, that if you are able to play a sport you kind of owe it to your classmates, your peers and to the coaches who are counting on an extra body (to play),” Striplin said. “Anything you can do to help out your friends, I am all for that plus I love competing and I love staying in shape year round.”

She described her senior year in sports as “fun,” though she admitted it was “weird” at the beginning with the COVID-19 virus still prevalent. Just three months earlier, spring sports were cancelled at the start of the pandemic.

“It was kind of a weird year as coming out of the summer it was difficult not knowing if we were going to get to play or how many games we would get to play,” Striplin said.