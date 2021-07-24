Dothan Eagle names Slocomb's Nobles as Male Athlete of Year

Before the start of the past academic year, Slocomb junior Jaylen Nobles was aware that playing four sports might be “rough,” but he felt he needed to do so.

Turns out, the rough load didn’t seem to hold Nobles back.

He earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors and all-state accolades in football and basketball, had a strong season in baseball and posted some decent performances in limited time in his first year in track/field.

His success during the year garnered Nobles the Dothan Eagle Male Athlete of the Year honor.

Nobles was honored at the recognition, but deflected the praise to others who helped him.

“I am truly blessed and thankful for it,” Nobles said. “It could have been a whole bunch of people. Without my teammates and coaches, I wouldn’t be able to do any of that at all.”

The RedTop standout said he wanted to compete in basketball, baseball and track/field to help in his main sport of football. As he enters his senior season, he is getting looks from colleges to play football and has received four offers so far, including from UMass and Alabama A&M.