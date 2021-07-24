Dothan Eagle names Slocomb's Nobles as Male Athlete of Year

Before the start of the past academic year, Slocomb junior Jaylen Nobles was aware that playing four sports might be “rough,” but he felt he needed to do so.
Turns out, the rough load didn’t seem to hold Nobles back.
He earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors and all-state accolades in football and basketball, had a strong season in baseball and posted some decent performances in limited time in his first year in track/field.
His success during the year garnered Nobles the Dothan Eagle Male Athlete of the Year honor.
Nobles was honored at the recognition, but deflected the praise to others who helped him.
“I am truly blessed and thankful for it,” Nobles said. “It could have been a whole bunch of people. Without my teammates and coaches, I wouldn’t be able to do any of that at all.”
The RedTop standout said he wanted to compete in basketball, baseball and track/field to help in his main sport of football. As he enters his senior season, he is getting looks from colleges to play football and has received four offers so far, including from UMass and Alabama A&M.
“Starting off I knew it would be kind of rough to do all four, but I knew I could do it,” Nobles said. “I felt like all the sports could benefit me at what I really want to do which is play football. All of them did. Track helped me get faster, baseball helped move more and stay in shape and basketball helped me stay in shape, running and jumping.”
In football, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back rushed for a Wiregrass high of 1,589 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 132.4 yards and 2.3 TD a game. He also caught 32 receptions for 565 yards and eight TDs. Overall, he had 2,337 total yards (194.8 game) with 36 TDs, including special teams. As a linebacker on defense, he earned 39 tackles, four QB sacks and four interceptions.
In addition to being selected Dothan Eagle Super 12, Nobles was named first-team all-state running back in Class 3A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He was also named Player of the Year by both WDHN and WTVY.
Nobles said he met all of the preseason goals he set for the season.
“My sophomore year I had 20 touchdowns, so going into this year I wanted 25-plus and I got 36,” Nobles said. “I wanted to rush for 1,500 or more yards and I did that. I wanted to win Player of the Year and did that. I wanted to help my team go to the playoffs and set new records and we did that.”
The team accomplishments, in fact, were the biggest highlights of the football season, said Nobles. The RedTops finished 10-2 and won a region title, its best win total and first region title since 2003 – a year Nobles said he was born. They also advanced to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in six years (2014). In addition, Slocomb set a school record for points scored in a season (445).
After football in the fall, Nobles jumped right into basketball season – and kept on being successful. Playing the guard position, he averaged 19.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.7 steals a game for a youth-oriented team that managed just six wins in 26 games.
“Going into basketball, I just wanted to get better at shooting,” Nobles said. “I did better shooting-wise (46 percent from floor). I also had to step up and be the leader of the team because the leader last year – Braydon Whitaker – graduated, so I tried to step up and play a bigger role than I did the year before.”
He was named third-team all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in addition to earning Super 12 honors for his basketball work.
After a brief rest, it was off to baseball and track and field in the spring. He spent most of the time in baseball. He competed in three track meets around the baseball schedule.
A centerfielder, he batted second in the lineup for the RedTops and finished with a .500 on-batting average (38-of-76) and a .563 on-base percentage plus 28 runs scored. He earned five doubles and three triples, while driving in 19 runs.
“I wanted to personally hit better and be better as a team,” Nobles said. “I wanted to be a better team player because we are still trying to build it up in baseball.”
On the track, Nobles concentrated on the 100 meters and the 4x100-relay. In his opening meet, he ran a 12.26 seconds time in the 100, finishing 21st out of 70 runners, but he quickly improved to 11.72 his second time out, earning fifth place out of 34 runners.
At the section meet, he finished in ninth place – one spot off qualifying for the finals – with a prelim time of 11.77.
“It was kind of complicated,” Nobles said of working in track around baseball. “I didn’t get to run as many times because when they were running I had baseball games. When I did get to run, it was pretty fun. I enjoyed it.”
While he enjoys all the sports, Nobles says football is definitely his favorite.
“I enjoy football the most. I have been playing it longer than any of the sports,” Nobles said. “I have played it since I was a child. I feel myself when I play it. I just enjoy playing it every day. Anything with football, I enjoy.”
He has played both football and baseball since he was a youngster, but said he didn’t start playing organized basketball until he was 12 years old.
“When I was younger, I felt I was best at baseball, but as the older I got and the more size I put on, I feel I became better at football and I feel that is my best right now,” Nobles said.
He has been part of the Slocomb varsity baseball team since the eighth grade and a member of the varsity football and basketball teams since the ninth grade.
Like most high school athletes, Nobles had concerns going into the year because of lingering issues with the COVID-19 virus.
“I kind of figured we were going to play, but just didn’t know how many games we would play and how limited it would be,” Nobles said. “I didn’t think we would have fans, but we did, so we took the opportunity and embraced it. We had a good season.”
Nobles added he was thankful he was able to compete in all three seasons, something he noted athletes in other states didn’t have an opportunity to do.
“It was really a blessing because some people didn’t get to do that,” Nobles said. “I am just thankful I could do that and have a good season in every sport that I played.”