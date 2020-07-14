For the first time, the Dothan Eagle sports staff has selected a female and a male athlete of the year from the area high school sports scene, along with a coach of the year.
The three honorees will be unveiled Friday through a video presentation on the Dothan Eagle website www.dothaneagle.com and will be featured in Saturday’s print edition.
The original plan was to recognize the selections at an all-sports Super 12 banquet this summer that would include Super 12 athletes from throughout the year. Due to COVID-19, however, the banquet scheduled for the Dothan Civic Center was canceled.
The Dothan Eagle Super 12, which originated in 1988, honors 12 athletes from football, volleyball, basketball (male and female), baseball, softball and soccer (male and female) at the conclusion of each season. Cross Country (male and female), tennis (male and female) and a golf athlete of the year are also recognized.
Members of the sports staff cast their votes after receiving nominations and statistics from high school coaches. The selections are then featured in the Dothan Eagle print and online editions.
Traditionally, the Dothan Eagle has partnered with Southern Bone and Joint Specialists/Encore Rehab to host four banquets during the year to recognize Super 12 selections in their respective sports.
There has been a football/volleyball/cross country banquet each fall, a basketball banquet in early spring, a baseball/softball/tennis banquet and a soccer/golf banquet in early summer.
This year, the intent was to bring everyone together for one big banquet headlined with the naming of the two athletes and a coach of the year selections.
Though the banquet was unfortunately called off, the naming of two overall athletes of the year and a coach of the year will be announced as planned in what’s hoped to be an annual presentation.
Super 12 selections for spring sports were not held this year due to the lack of games played after the coronavirus caused the stoppage of play in mid-March, thus the athletes of the year and coach of the year have been chosen from those who competed in fall and winter sports.
On Friday scheduled for noon, go to www.dothaneagle.com for a video presentation and article of the honorees, who will also be featured in Saturday’s print edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.