Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA...HOUSTON...SOUTHWESTERN EARLY AND NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT/530 PM CDT/... AT 529 PM EDT/429 PM CDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR DOTHAN, MOVING SOUTH AT 5 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COTTONWOOD, DOTHAN, BLAKELY, GENEVA, HARTFORD, TAYLOR, ASHFORD, SLOCOMB, COWARTS, WEBB, COLUMBIA, KINSEY, MALVERN, REHOBETH, AVON, MADRID, GORDON, BLACK, JAKIN AND MEMPHIS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&