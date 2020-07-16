Dothan Eagle set to name top athletes/coach

Who will they be?
Two area high school athletes and one coach will be recognized Friday as the Dothan Eagle sports staff reveals a female and a male athlete of the year, along with a coach of the year.
The three honorees will be announced at noon through a video presentation on the Dothan Eagle website www.dothaneagle.com and will be featured in Saturday’s print edition.
It will mark the first time the Dothan Eagle has selected two athletes and a coach of the year, which was intended to be held in conjunction with an all-sports Super 12 banquet this summer that was canceled due to COVID-19.
In the past, the Dothan Eagle has partnered with Southern Bone and Joint Specialists/Encore Rehab to host four banquets during the year to recognize Super 12 selections in their respective sports. There has been a football/volleyball/cross country banquet each fall, a basketball banquet in early spring, a baseball/softball/tennis banquet and a soccer/golf banquet in early summer.
A plan this year was in place to bring everyone together in June for one banquet at the Dothan Civic Center. It was during this time the naming of the two athletes and a coach of the year selections were to be announced.
Though the banquet was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the naming of two overall athletes of the year and a coach of the year will be recognized on Friday in what’s hoped to be an annual presentation.
Since Super 12 selections for spring sports were not held this year due to the lack of games played after the coronavirus caused the stoppage of play in mid-March, the athletes of the year and coach of the year have been chosen from those who competed in fall and winter sports.
There were many outstanding candidates to consider for the top honors among the 30-plus high schools in the Dothan Eagle coverage area.
So who will they be? Click on www.dothaneagle.com on Friday to find out and check the Saturday print edition for an article of the honorees.