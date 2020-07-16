Dothan Eagle set to name top athletes/coach

Who will they be?

Two area high school athletes and one coach will be recognized Friday as the Dothan Eagle sports staff reveals a female and a male athlete of the year, along with a coach of the year.

The three honorees will be announced at noon through a video presentation on the Dothan Eagle website www.dothaneagle.com and will be featured in Saturday’s print edition.

It will mark the first time the Dothan Eagle has selected two athletes and a coach of the year, which was intended to be held in conjunction with an all-sports Super 12 banquet this summer that was canceled due to COVID-19.

In the past, the Dothan Eagle has partnered with Southern Bone and Joint Specialists/Encore Rehab to host four banquets during the year to recognize Super 12 selections in their respective sports. There has been a football/volleyball/cross country banquet each fall, a basketball banquet in early spring, a baseball/softball/tennis banquet and a soccer/golf banquet in early summer.

A plan this year was in place to bring everyone together in June for one banquet at the Dothan Civic Center. It was during this time the naming of the two athletes and a coach of the year selections were to be announced.

Though the banquet was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the naming of two overall athletes of the year and a coach of the year will be recognized on Friday in what’s hoped to be an annual presentation.